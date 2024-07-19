Is Kevin Durant Really 6’11? Suns Star’s Family Finally Reveal Height After 17 Years

People love to boast, especially when they have a valuable skill. For students, it might be doing well in school or balancing school and extracurricular activities. As adults, it could be being a great employee or a successful entrepreneur. In the NBA, one thing athletes love to talk about is their height.

Basketball players are known for their height. Among them, Kevin Durant stands out—not just for his skills but also for the mystery around his height. While many players wouldn’t mind being taller, KD has often downplayed his height. This back-and-forth has lasted for years, but now, his family has finally cleared things up.

Family Reveals the Truth

Very recently, in a cute video from ‘Overtime’ on Instagram, Durant’s father and brother finally answered the big question. The video, captioned, “I been saying he wasn’t 6’9” for years (laughing emoji) @easymoneysniper @nikeeyb,” shows a group of young players with Durant’s brother Tony and dad Wayne Pratt. Both confidently said KD is “7’0! Exactly.”

This adds a twist to the long-running debate. Durant recently joked, after a controversial Team USA photo, that he was 6’9 and maybe the other players were lying about their heights. “I’m 6-9 so those guys must be shorter than what they say… Embiid’s not 7 feet,” he said. The Phoenix Suns list him as 6’11, which adds more confusion. Throughout his 17-year career, his listed height has changed from 6’9 to 6’11.

Interestingly, about eight years ago, Durant admitted he might be a 7-footer. Next to players who are 6’10 or 6’11, and even 7-foot Joel Embiid, he often looks taller or the same height, despite claiming to be 6’9. Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald got the truth out during an interview. KD said, “Since I love you guys so much, I was recorded at 6’10” and three-quarters with no shoes, so with my shoes on I’m 7-feet.”

Why the confusion?

So, why all the confusion? Durant said, “I just like messin’ with people. They just ask me so much… yeah, I just like messin’ with people.” His playful attitude keeps fans guessing and adds to his mystique.

Durant’s height has become part of his unique persona. He even joked, “When I’m talking to women, I’m seven feet. In basketball circles, I’m 6-9.” This shows his sense of humor and how he doesn’t take the issue too seriously. Whether he’s 6’9, 6’11, or 7’0, what really matters is his skill on the court.

The debate over KD's height isn’t just about numbers; it’s about his playful personality and the mystery that surrounds him. We might never get a clear answer, but that’s part of the fun. In the end, Kevin Durant’s height remains as fascinating and elusive as the man himself.

