Is Kevin Durant Really Making Guest Appearance on Pop The Balloon or Find Love With Arlette? Exploring Viral Tweet

No, Kevin Durant is not looking to find love by popping any balloons. The Team USA’s crucial prospect in getting a gold medal at the Paris Olympics is better off playing some pickup games along with his fellow league-mates.

As the NBA heads into another fast-paced season, how could rumors let Kevin Durant in peace? Recently, a tweet went viral claiming that the Phoenix Suns’ big man is being featured on Viral Online Dating Show ‘Pop The Balloon Or Find Love’ with Arlette.

Although the tweet was a completely fake posting, it originated from a parody account centered around top NBA stars. For what you may ask? For creating controversial posts and engaging audiences from around the sporting world, not one, but on many occasions.

Kevin Durant remains unfazed by controversial claims and is having a good time hooping around the court for an offseason pickup game, organized by renowned trainers Dash and Drew Hanlen. The event, featured in a video shared by basketball page Swish Cultures.

Durant, an NBA luminary in his own right, was joined by Chet Holmgren, Jalen Green, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, AJ Johnson, Marjon Beauchamp, Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Oubre, and Moses Moody in this highly anticipated matchup.

These pickup games provide players with an opportunity to stay sharp, hone their skills, and build relationships with peers from different teams, demonstrating their dedication even during the offseason. Such informal matchups not only entertain fans but also provide players with the competitive edge needed to excel in the fast-paced world of professional basketball.

The event was orchestrated by Hanlen, a skills coach and CEO of Pure Sweat Basketball, who brought together these players from various teams. As the NBA gears up for the upcoming season, these games offer a tantalizing preview of the excitement and drama that lie ahead in the world of professional basketball.

Chet Holmgren, who finished as the runner-up in last season’s Rookie of the Year race, recently opened up about suffering a devastating injury that delayed his NBA debut by a year.

He missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a lisfranc injury sustained during an offseason Pro-Am game. Despite this setback, Holmgren's talent and dedication are undeniable, and he is expected to return even stronger for the upcoming season.