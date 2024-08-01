Many acknowledge Kevin Durant, currently a Phoenix Suns player, as one of the NBA's all-time greats. His outstanding career includes two NBA championships, an MVP award, and 14 All-Star selections. Known for his impressive scoring prowess, Durant has averaged 27.3 points per game throughout his career. He is also recognized for his height, demonstrated by his membership in the 50-40-90 club.

At age 35, Durant has a history of recent injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2019 and various other ailments that have caused him to miss substantial periods. Although his height, shooting finesse, and skills suggest he has the potential to maintain high-level performance for additional years, his ability to continue this high productivity remains uncertain.

Kevin Durant, currently representing Team USA in the Olympics, has recently become the subject of a circulating tweet that claims he has offered $100K to someone for rolling marijuana cigarettes. But is there any truth to it? Let's examine this.

To clarify, the report is inaccurate. It appears to be a satirical post intended more for amusement than real news. However, Durant did openly discuss his use of cannabis in 2023, comparing its use in the NBA to the enjoyment of wine. He's publicly advocated for cannabis's removal from the league's list of banned substances and has even invested in cannabis-related ventures.

Durant even discussed a humorous incident when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver detected the scent of cannabis on him during a meeting about revising the league's drug policies. He enjoys cannabis and emphasizes its acceptance within NBA culture.

Kevin Durant is fearlessly battling on the courts of the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA's men's basketball. Even after missing all preparatory games because of a calf injury, he returned with a bang, shooting 23 points in merely 17 minutes during the first game against Serbia and handing Team USA a clear 110-84 triumph.

Holding a pivotal role for Team USA in these Olympics, Durant embodies both excellence and experience. His splendid Olympic journey comprises three gold medals, and is the highest scorer in U.S. men's basketball history.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has even called him the best Olympic player the U.S. has ever had, accentuating his consistency and scoring prowess. With Durant on the team, Team USA's prospects for victory in Paris have drastically increased.

