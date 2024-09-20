Is Kevin Owens Moving To AEW? Backstage Report on Former WWE Champion’s Contract Status

Kevin Owens’ WWE contact has been a subject of debate in the last few months. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the contract of the former WWE Champion is expiring soon, and he might either sign a new deal with WWE or switch to Tony Khan’s AEW if he becomes a free agent.

His current deal is said to expire in January 2025 and according to Fightful Select, WWE has offered a new deal to Kevin Owens before his contract expires. The report said that although nothing has been signed, “communication has been made.”

On top of that, it’s also been said that Tony Khan has an immense interest in signing Kevin Owens as his next big deal. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, Kevin Owens is on the list of WWE superstars that Tony Khan would go to great lengths to sign. Owen’s in-ring skills combined with his impressive oratory skills make him a hot wrestler to go for.

“KO is on the short list of ex-WWE guys that Tony would still exhaust resources to acquire if he has the chance,” Ibou reported. Even though there are good chances of Kevin Owens signing another deal with the WWE, the chances of him jumping the ship to AEW also cannot be rejected.

Advertisement

And if that happens, that would be the biggest shocker after Richochet’s signing, as AEW has emerged as the viable option for wrestlers who wanted to quit WWE. If Kevin Owens joins AEW, he will be on the list of superstars like Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Edge, and Dean Ambrose to go to AEW.

Kevin Owens recently had a WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin PLE on August 31. Even though he lost the fight, he was highly praised for his performance. Owens is also one of the rare superstars to have a main event WrestleMania in 2022 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Having signed with the company in 2014, Kevin Owens has been a WWE Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Champion twice and the United States Champion three times.