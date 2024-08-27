Is Kevin Owens Quitting WWE? Huge Update on his Contract Expiry

Kevin Owens might be on the verge of quitting WWE. The former WWE Universal Champion has only six months left on his current contract, and we aren't sure whether Owens will stay with the company.

While speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Owens provided a new update on his stay in WWE, saying that he has only a few months remaining in his current deal and hasn’t signed a new one yet. In May, Owens revealed to Metro that he had only nine months left in his contract.

But will he quit WWE? The chances of this happening are quite rare because Owens recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with the company, and it’s only a matter of time before he signs a new deal.

According to renowned sports journalist Dave Meltzer, Owens signed a three-year deal in 2021, which was believed to be USD 2-3 million per year. Commenting on the deal, Meltzer had said that it was indeed a good deal.

“It’s a very good money deal. I think that the feeling was it was more than he would be able to get with AEW. It’s $2-3 million, in that range, per year, so it may be. I don’t want to say it probably will be because I don’t know what AEW would have offered,” he said.

It’s not that Ownens won’t attract a handsome deal from Tony Khan’s AEW. It’s just that the former WWE Universal Champion might not think of moving there like his few WWE counterparts.

Kevin Owens has been in this business since 2000. It’s been 24 years since he has been in this industry. He had a plethora of experience before he signed with WWE in 2014. He was a ROH Champion and held the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

He started in WWE with its developmental territory, NXT. In 2015, Owens entered the scene when he defeated John Cena in his maiden main-roster match. In the last nine years, he has been a WWE Universal Champion once, Intercontinental Champion twice, and United States Champion thrice. He has also main-evented two WrestleManias so far: one against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 and the other in a Tag Team set-up with Sami Zayn against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Owens is now locked in a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The match is scheduled at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

