Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Returning to UFC? Chael Sonnen Thinks UFC’s Latest Move Hints at It

Remember Khabib Nurmagomedov's epic retirement in 2020? We all miss his dominance in the Octagon. But what if I told you there's a hint he might be back?

Recently, the UFC released a special clip of Khabib's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The twist? It's completely silent, with no commentary, just the raw sounds of the fight.

Now, this might seem a random move by the UFC, but analyst Chael Sonnen isn't buying it. He dropped a bombshell on a podcast, saying this new video could be a sign of something much bigger. So, is Khabib really considering a comeback?

Did the UFC just hint at a Khabib return?

Chael Sonnen’s revelation has stirred quite the buzz. “It makes Khabib look really cool,” Sonnen remarked on his YouTube channel, questioning why the UFC would re-edit and re-release old footage unless they had big plans.

“When was the last time you’ve seen the UFC edit an old video, repackage it, and put it out if they weren’t building a fight?” he continued. Sonnen is convinced: “Something is going on with Khabib, that’s my message to you.” Adding to the speculation, Tim Welch pointed out Khabib’s impressive shape in recent vlogs.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier also reacted to the new footage from UFC 229. On his show, Good Guy/Bad Guy, with Chael Sonnen, Cormier emphasized how deeply McGregor’s trash talk had affected Khabib. “I don’t know how Conor didn’t know he went too far,” Cormier stated. He explained that insulting Khabib’s family, especially his father, was a major misstep.

“For as much as [Khabib] felt disrespected about the comments about his family, about his Dad, everything, even that action felt disrespectful because he didn’t want to feel that Conor McGregor could be entitled,” Cormier said. He added, “I knew from being close to [Khabib] that when [Conor] started talking about his Dad, saying all those negative things, I knew that this rivalry and this fight would go to a different place.”

This intense rivalry and Khabib’s unwavering respect for his father could indeed be crucial factors if he decides to step back into the Octagon. The recent release of the muted clip featuring Khabib’s win over McGregor at UFC 229 has fans on edge. Could this be a hint of Khabib's return?

How McGregor inadvertently made Khabib a star

Daniel Cormier shed light on a pivotal moment in Khabib Nurmagomedov's career during Chael Sonnen’s podcast, highlighting the unexpected boost Conor McGregor gave him. "Chael, the fight that Khabib had when Conor beat Eddie Alvarez to become the double champ, Khabib was on the prelims," Cormier pointed out.

He continued, "So he was still a prelim fighter. So for as much as he hates Conor McGregor, he does owe a lot to him in this regard. It really did make him a star." At UFC 229, Khabib not only took on McGregor but also showcased his dominance by submitting him in the fourth round with a neck crank.

This wasn't just a win; it was Khabib's global coming-out party, propelled by the very rivalry he had with McGregor. So, what do you think? Could 'The Eagle' be preparing for another flight in the Octagon?