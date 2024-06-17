Is Khamzat Chimaev Retiring from UFC Amid Series of Health Issues? Find Out

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. He has an immense amount of hype around his name all around the mixed martial arts community.

Fight fans see Khamzat Chimaev as the next big thing in the UFC, and he is even compared to former UFC undefeated lightweight champion and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC was all geared up to host Khamzat Chimaev’s return fight this month against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout.

According to some earlier reports, the fight was important for both fighters. There were hopes that the winner of the fight would get a direct shot at the championship next.

Unfortunately, Khamzat Chimaev pulled himself out of the fight. UFC CEO Dana White revealed Borz is violently sick and will be incapable of performing at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi against Robert Whittaker.

Some previous reports suggest that Borz is potentially thinking of retiring and hanging up his mixed martial arts gloves amid his serious health issues at just the age of 30. Fight fans are wondering if Khamzat Chimaev is actually retiring or not.

Majdi Shammas, manager of Khamzat Chimaev, has reacted to the rumor that Borz is considering retiring. Shammas denied the rumors and expressed in an interview with Russian outlet TASS, “Khamzat is not going to end his career.”

Advertisement

Shammas even provided an update about Khamzat Chimaev’s health and his pulling out of the fight just a week away from the bout. Majdi Shammas shared a long Instagram post where he expressed that Khamzat and the team were excited about performing in front of Saudi Arabia.

Chimaev had been suffering from illness for a long time. He and his team were constantly going to the hospital in and out of his camp for Robert Whittaker.

After analyzing all possible outcomes and scenarios, the team of Khamzat, including his coaches, decided to pull out of the fight.

Shammas even apologized for Khamzat's behavior to the UFC, Dana White, Hunter Campbell, UFC fans, and his opponent, Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya announces his return

The cancellation of the spectacular middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev was disappointing news for UFC fans, especially those who love to watch middleweight fights.

Advertisement

But it seems like the UFC has some new surprises for fight fans, and the company has added a massive match.

There were some rumors that former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would main event UFC 305 International Pay-Per-View at the main event.

Israel Adesanya has now finally announced his return to the UFC octagon and confirmed rumors about his main event at UFC 305.

Izzy dropped a photo of himself, which revealed that he will be at the main event of the UFC 305 pay-per-view and will lock horns with current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.

Dricus du Plessis will defend his middleweight championship for the first time since he captured the undisputed title this year after defeating former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland was the guy who defeated Israel Adesanya last year to capture the UFC middleweight championship. The circle will complete itself at UFC 305 when Izzy will try to reclaim his lost middleweight crown; the UFC has not yet officially announced the match.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2 Fights UFC Considered to Replace Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303