Is Kim Kardashian dating Francis Ngannou? Billionaire socialite drops relationship hint with former UFC champ

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently shocked the world when he nearly defeated the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in his boxing debut on October 28th.

Some experts even claimed Ngannou won the fight, earning him massive respect and fan support after his impressive boxing debut.

Numerous famous personalities attended the Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury match, including Ronaldo, Eminem, Conor McGregor, Lil Baby, and more.

Now, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared her thoughts on Francis Ngannou, as reported by TBA.

Kardashian expressed, “I am compatible with former UFC boxer Francis Ngannou; I feel his energy within me. I think that one day, I will have the pleasure of visiting Cameroon.”

After Kardashian’s claims, fans are now reacting and predicting that they are both dating.

Are Francis Ngannou and Kim Kardashian dating

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is a bachelor and has never responded to questions about his relationships, keeping his personal life away from the media. He was also linked to Miesha Tate, a former UFC champion.

Now, after Kardashian's claims, fans are even linking him with a reality TV star. However, upon closer examination, Kim is currently rumored to be dating NFL star Odell Beckham. Kim Kardashian and Francis Ngannou are not dating. In fact, they haven’t even met in their lives.

Francis Ngannou took shots at Tyson Fury

The 37-year-old martial artist is not happy with the result of the fight between him and Tyson Fury. The Predator knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round as well. Despite a strong performance, the judges' decision has left him dissatisfied.

Ever since his loss to Fury, Ngannou has been raising questions about the boxing federation and Tyson Fury. The former UFC champion even pointed out that The Gypsy King elbowed him during the fight, and points were not deducted for this action.

Now, Fury is advertised to face Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 for the undisputed boxing championships. Ngannou has taken some shots at Fury, stating, 'Fury hasn’t thought about our fight since October because you don’t dwell on losses.'

