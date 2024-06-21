Is Larsa Pippen Really Crushing On Bronny James After Break Up With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors have been buzzing online that Michael Jordan's son Marcus' ex, Larsa Pippen, who is now 49, has a crush on LeBron James' 19-year-old son, Bronny. Larsa was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over two decades and they share four children. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. Since the split, Larsa has dated several men, many of whom are also in the basketball world.

One notable name among the lot is Marcus Jordan, who was recently spotted with a mysterious woman during his trip to a fashion show in Paris. Although Marcus had been in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, they ended things earlier this year. They did attempt to reignite their romance but decided to remain friends.

Fans have noticed a pattern in Larsa Pippen's dating history, suggesting she has a specific "type." However, is the Real Housewives of Miami star really interested in 19-year-old Bronny James? Let’s dive in to find out.

Verdict: Fake news

Larsa Pippen does not have a crush on USC Trojans guard Bronny James

As it turns out the fake news of Larsa Pippen having a crush on Bronny James was circulated by NBACentel on X, formerly Twitter. For those who are unaware, NBACentel is a parody account, playing off the name NBACentral.

These rumors seem to have emerged from Larsa's breakup with Marcus Jordan and her preference for basketball players. Currently, Larsa Pippen is single but has been linked to several NBA players like Tristan Thompson (briefly), Malik Beasley, and others.

Bronny James was once accused of DMing Larsa Pippen

In 2020, Black Sports Online claimed that Bronny James had sent direct messages to Larsa Pippen, the reality TV star and estranged wife of Bulls icon Scottie Pippen. The article, which was later removed, drew sharp criticism from Savannah and LeBron James.

"With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the s—t y’all talking about...," Savannah wrote on Instagram. "At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls—t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one."

LeBron also expressed his frustration on Instagram: "Uh-oh y’all f—ked with the wrong one now. Good luck. It won’t be cute!"

The story apparently began when Bronny, then 16, liked one of Larsa’s Instagram photos. Bronny explained he was merely liking a picture from his friend's mother. Larsa Pippen responded furiously to Black Sports Online, threatening legal action. "I’ll sue the f–k out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo," she tweeted at BSO.

She also mentioned how some of the claims made against her were absolutely disgusting. She found it absurd that her son's friends couldn't like her photos without being subject to "weirdo s–t" from people.