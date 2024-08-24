Is Larsa Pippen Really Dating Jalen Green After Breaking Up With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus? Exploring VIRAL Tweet

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, who began dating in January 2023, have navigated a tumultuous relationship characterized by several breakups and reconciliations. They met in 2019 and became romantically involved after Larsa's divorce from NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Despite a 16-year age gap and initial concerns from their families, they publicly embraced their relationship and even hinted at an engagement in late 2023. However, in July 2024, Larsa announced that they had broken up again, explaining that they were focusing on personal growth and family.

Recently, a viral tweet suggested that Larsa Pippen is now dating Jalen Green after breaking up with Marcus Jordan. But is there any truth to these rumors?

Upon closer inspection, it's clear these claims are just the work of an internet troll known for spreading false information.

Larsa Pippen confirmed her breakup with Marcus Jordan, stating that she needs time to focus on herself and her personal growth. Although she jokingly mentioned being "single and ready to mingle," she clarified that she isn't actively seeking a new relationship at the moment. Pippen emphasized that their split was amicable and wasn't influenced by family dynamics; instead, they realized they were on different paths.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green, drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency during his first two seasons, averaging 22.1 points per game in his sophomore year. In the 2023-2024 season, Green's scoring average dipped to 18.2 points per game as the Rockets added Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to the roster.

Advertisement

In January 2024, the Rockets considered trading Green to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal centered around Mikal Bridges, but the Nets rejected the offer. Green's name circulated in trade rumors leading up to the 2024 trade deadline as the Rockets explored moving on from him. However, with Alperen Şengün sidelined by an injury, Green thrived in an increased role, leading the Rockets on an 8-game winning streak and showcasing his potential.

ALSO READ: New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 24?