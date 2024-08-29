Is LeBron James Ashamed Of Son Bronny? NBA Analyst Makes Shocking Claim

Envision yourself as an NBA player, a professional athlete, yelling at your teammate to get his attention on the court by calling him "Dad." Well, a recent episode of The Shop touched on what trolls on the internet had already predicted. When LeBron James was on the court, his son Bronny was asked if he could call him dad.

And this made an NBA analyst draw some absurd conclusions from his response. Ben Maller recently appeared on FoxSports Radio to discuss why James won't let his son call him dad and insisted on using a different moniker.

"LeBron was chuckling but could it be that LeBron feels some shame that he realizes his kid has no business being in the NBA and that this is embarrassing? So, don't call me dad even though the only reason the kid's in the NBA is because of the dad making it happen."

Several people, including Maller, believed that Bron was why the Lakers selected him in the first place, even though there hasn't been any official report or proof. James forced the Lakers' front office to draft his son by twisting their arm as his contract was about to expire.

However, Maller emphasized that this father-son playing together didn't happen naturally because that has been the general agreement up to this point. Maller believed LBJ's reluctance for Bronny to refer to him as dad was because everything had been prearranged, most likely to bury that story.

However, as much as Maller or anyone else would want it to be accurate, James' reasoning for forbidding his son from calling his father on the court is undoubtedly unrelated. And even though The King didn't say why, one can be confident that Maller's logic was incorrect.

It doesn't matter if Maller's assertion that Bronny isn't prepared for the NBA is accurate—what matters is what the players and coaches believe. The Lakers appear happy to allow the youngster time to grow, and owner Jeanie Buss has stated as much. Lakers president Buss wants to give the four-time NBA champion's son some time to grow despite all the negativity and doubt surrounding him. Before the team chooses to waive or write off the young 18-year-old, it is only fair to allow him to show his abilities.

