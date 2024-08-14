Is LeBron James Left Handed? All You Need to Know

LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, is naturally left-handed, and he has confessed about the same previously. He uses his left hand for everyday activities such as writing, eating, and throwing.

However, the 39-year-old generally uses his right hand to play basketball, as witnessed by his fans. He shoots, dribbles, and performs most basketball-related activities using his right hand and, he is not the only one who has this unique talent. His former teammate, Russell Westbrook is also a lefty but shoots with his right hand.

In 2017, James was asked how he became a right-handed basketball player given that he is left-handed. He quickly responded saying how two NBA legends including Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway influenced him to go right-handed.

The Lakers power forward said; “I have no idea how I became a right-handed basketball player. I think maybe it was because of Michael Jordan, and Penny Hardaway, guys that I looked up to growing up. Seeing those guys shoot righty, I guess I'll shoot righty. I'm pretty much a left-hand guy.”

LeBron James’ ambidextrous abilities have added an extra layer to his already impressive legacy. He can pass with precision using either hand, making it difficult for defenders to predict his moves while also impressing his fans time and again.

Besides, last year, in 2023, when James played a game against the San Antonio Spurs, he jokingly made some bold claims and mentioned how he intends to go all left-hand when he turns 40.

The talented basketball player said, as quoted by Yardbarker; “I'm gonna play until I'm 40. Then, after 40, I'm gonna go all left-hand until I'm 45. I'm gonna score 5,000 points with my left hand. Then I'll be done.”

It is important to note that James was drafted in 2003 in the first round as 1st overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been now playing in the NBA league with his right hand for over two decades and has secured some of the best achievements to date.

The American basketball player has had a storied career with numerous accolades to his name. He is a four-time NBA champion and has been named NBA Finals MVP four times. Additionally, he has earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award four times.

James has also been awarded as an NBA All-Star 20 times and has made the All-NBA First Team 13 times, among other achievements. Moreover, one can not overlook the fact that he has also appeared in four Summer Olympic Games, winning three gold medals and one bronze medal in total.

