LeBron James' yearbook photo from kindergarten is getting circulated on the X (formerly Twitter). The photo shows an overweight kid with no similarity to James' physical features. The tweet also compares the alleged Los Angeles Lakers icon's picture to a Michael Jordan's childhood picture.

Apparently, the child in the photo is not LeBron James. There are authentic pictures of LeBron James available online. In one such photo, James is seen wearing a turtleneck shirt with a black cardigan while holding a soft toy. In another photo, young LeBron James is seen posing with her mother.

LeBron James had a tough childhood but he defied all odds

When LeBron James was born in 1984, his mother, Gloria James was still a teenager. The four-time NBA champion didn't have a father figure. James' biological father, Anthony McClelland struggled with legal woes and was thus, absent from his life.

Because of financial constraints, Lebron and his mother kept switching apartments and even ended up in Ohio's less fortunate neighborhoods. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Around the age of nine, the Lakers icon moved in with a local youth football coach, Frank Walker.

Advertisement

From a young age, LeBron's basketball skills were pretty evident. Thus, Frank Walker introduced the NBA star to organized basketball. Eventually, James attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. There, he led the team to three state championships and earned Ohio's "Mr. Basketball" title three times.

By the time he reached his senior year, his fame reached nationwide. Ultimately, LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 as the number one pick. BTW, he is the second high school player in NBA history who has been drafted first overall.

LeBron James' mother has been a big support system in his life

Being a single mother is a difficult job. However, LeBron James' mother, Gloria proved it otherwise. Mama James had Lebron when she was just 16. In order to honor his mom, LeBron has tattoed "Gloria" on his right arm. It lies above a tattoo of a crowned lion. Additionally, Gloria also has a tattoo that reads 'Queen James.'

Advertisement

Now that LeBron James has achieved so much success and amassed massive wealth, Gloria is actively involved in giving back to the Akron community (their hometown) via LeBron James' foundation.