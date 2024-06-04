Is Lisa Ann Walter Crushing on Jason Kelce After His Abbott Elementary Cameo? Here’s What Actress Says

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce appeared on the sitcom Abbott Elementary, and it seems Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa on the show, might have a celebrity crush on him.

Jason, along with his former teammates Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, made a cameo in the pilot episode of season 3 of Abbott Elementary. Recently, Lisa opened up about Jason’s appearance on the show. Although other players also appeared, how she spoke about Jason suggests that he holds a special place in her heart.

What Lisa Ann Walter has to say about Jason Kelce

On the season three premiere episode of Abbott Elementary, Jason Kelce appeared as himself. In one scene, he and Brandon Graham walk in on Jalen Hurts during a Zoom call to tell him he's late for practice. In another scene, all three of them can be seen supporting Melissa in her decision to turn down her boyfriend’s proposal.

While talking to Us Weekly, Lisa said, "Jason, I will say, out of everybody, was so vocal about being honored to participate in our show because he wanted to be a part of something that helped shine a light on what the public school system was like in Philadelphia." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She further added, "It was so meaningful to him, and he was thrilled to be there. And it’s for the kids, so of course [he was] gonna be there. He was lovely."

Advertisement

It seems she enjoys talking about Jason, and her admiration for him is apparent from her comment, "He’s also a handsome hunk of a man, I don’t mind saying." Lisa is also a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelcel loves Abbott Elementary

Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, is also a fan of Abbott Elementary. On the episode of the New Heights podcast released on February 21, Travis discussed the show with Jason and talked about his brother’s cameo.

Travis could not contain his excitement after seeing his brother on the show and said, "Holy sh*t." He continued, "Jason, you’re on the f*cking 'Abbott Elementary' premiere?"

Travis also mentioned that he loves the show and has just started binge-watching the first season. He said, "I've just started binge-watching the first season, so I haven't even gotten to the second." Taking inspiration from Abbott Elementary, set in Philadelphia, he also expressed his desire for a show based in Kansas City.

Also read: Jason Kelce Reveals He Has Never Washed His Feet in 36 Years Sparking Heated Debate: ‘What kind of weirdo…’