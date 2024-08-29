Is Liv Morgan Dating Bo Dallas? Inside the WWE Women's Champion's Love Life

Liv Morgan is currently engaged in a heated feud with Rhea Ripley, and she is the girlfriend of Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan started to seduce Dominik Mysterio after she injured Ripley, and Mami was recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan captured the WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship.

The seduction of Liv Morgan worked well on Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2024, where Liv defended her championship against Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dominik Mysterio stunned the world after he betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped Morgan retain her championship back.

But as we all know, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are not dating in real life. They are just playing characters on TV. Dominik Mysterio has not dated Rhea Ripley in the past. Dominik Mysterio got married this year to her childhood girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

Fans do often wonder whom Liv Morgan is dating in her real life, and the name often people discover is Bo Dallas, now Uncle Howdy, Leader of Wyatt Sicks faction. In early 2022, there were rumors all around the internet that claimed Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were actually dating each other, although they never publicly announced their relationship, the news kept on making rounds on the internet.

Later, reports suggested that the pair have parted ways now and are no longer seeing each other while having a fun chit chat at the Open Thoughts YouTube channel, Morgan confirmed she is single and forced on her WWE run and career.

Advertisement

Liv Morgan stated, “I feel like also it's like, 'What are your priorities?' Right now, my priorities are not to date it's to be the best that I can be, and I know that I'm a little bit selfish with my time right now. Like, I don't really want to give you my time and take from me trying to be great/”



The current dynamic of Liv Morgan in WWE is looking at its peak. She will be competing in a mixed tag team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will be locking horns against the team of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The card is stacked with some of the biggest names on the card, from WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

Advertisement

The saga between The Queen of Extreme, WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan, Mami Rhea Ripley, and Dirty Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the best storylines on WWE television at does not look like the feud will end soon, after Bash in Berlin 2024, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will lock horns in a single match as well, and Dominik Mysterio will play a critical role in their feud.

How much would you rate Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio’s love triangle storyline? Who do you think will win at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 team of Rhea and Damian or team of Dominik and Liv Morgan? Comment down

ALSO READ: Is John Cena Married to Nikki Bella? All You Need to Know About the Former WWE Champion’s Love Life