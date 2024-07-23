Is Liv Morgan Married? Exploring WWE Star's Love Life

Liv Morgan is among the exciting women's talents in WWE today. The 30-year-old is the reigning World Women's Champion. Currently, she is embroiled in a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio, trying to win him over from Rhea Ripley.

However, it is the reel relationship in WWE. In real life, Liv Morgan is not dating Dom Dom. The junior Mysterio already has a real spouse named Marie Juliette. Liv Morgan is reportedly not married or dating anyone at the moment.

In May 2024, Liv Morgan appeared in an interview with Open Thoughts, talking about his dating life at the moment. She confessed that she is single right now, and not looking for any potential romantic relationship. Her professional wrestling career is experiencing a remarkable surge this year following the championship triumph, and she is solely focused on her WWE career at this point.

Liv Morgan reportedly dated Bo Dallas in the past

Wrestlers dating each other is a common occurrence in the business, especially in a promotion like WWE that has a demanding schedule. Likewise, Liv Morgan was reportedly in a relationship with Bo Dallas, who goes by the name Uncle Howdy now.

Bo Dallas or Uncle Howdy is the leader of the group Wyatt Sicks . Even though Liv and Bo are part of the same roster at the moment, they are not together anymore.

During their dating phase, neither Liv nor Bo confirmed the status of their relationship, keeping it a private affair. However, WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, once accidentally verified their relationship on his podcast saying,

" Bo has got a bunch of property out there ( in Tampa). Bo is with Liv Morgan now".

Enzo Amore was Liv Morgan's former boyfriend

Liv Morgan's relationship with the former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was in the public eye. The current World Women's Champion and the former Cruiserweight Championship were in WWE NXT around the same time. During that period, the dating chapter of Enzo and Liv started.

Nevertheless, they did not meet each other at WWE's development brand. The first time they met each other was at the Hooters, where Liv used to work before becoming a professional wrestler.

Additionally, rumors circulated in the past linking Liv Morgan's potential relationships with the present WWE star Tyler Bate and the AEW wrestler MJF. Seeing their pictures together online, many fans speculated they had romantic relationships with the 30-year-old, but the status of either relationship was not validated.

