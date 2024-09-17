Is Mark Cuban Interested in Buying Twitter/X? DETAILS Inside

The now-rich over $7.6 billion Mark Cuban has made some vague references to his future intentions. He's considering new endeavors due to his diminished role with the Dallas Mavericks and his impending exit from Shark Tank at the end of this season.

Cuban recently stated in a Wired interview that, should the chance present itself, he would be interested in purchasing Fox News and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mark Cuban appears to be at a turning point in his career at 66. He ended an era for the reality show that greatly elevated his public profile last year when he disclosed that the next season of ABC's Shark Tank would be his last.

Cuban also sold off his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks. Many have speculated that this means the tech investor and entrepreneur is starting to scale back on his projects.

Mark Cuban sparked speculation about his next possible ventures when he disclosed his interest in acquiring the two major media properties in an interview with Lauren Goode of Wired that was published on Thursday.

“If I had enough money to do it, which I don't, I'd buy it in a heartbeat,” Cuban remarked about Fox News.

Mark Cuban stated earlier in the interview that he believes buying Fox News will help the people he calls the "Fox News generation." This term was created by him in earlier conversations when he expressed his dissatisfaction with the baby boomer generation.

Fox News would cost a lot of money to acquire, according to Cuban, who estimated that it might cost between $15 billion and $20 billion if it were even for sale.

“I don't have $15 or $20 billion in cash sitting around,” the former Mavericks owner told Goode.

Cuban mentioned that acquiring X (formerly Twitter) is also unlikely, as he believes Elon Musk, the current owner, has no intention of selling the platform.

“I wish I could,” he said.

When it comes to politics and tech platforms, the entrepreneur is outspoken. He hasn't held back from criticizing Elon Musk as a frequent user of X; in fact, he has even accused Musk of gaming the platform's algorithm. Because of Cuban's remarks, which irritated Musk, Musk responded to his outspoken remarks with insults.

