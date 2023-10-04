Is Max Verstappen’s dominance with Red Bull killing F1?

A counter-argument emerged against a recent report that cited a decline in Formula 1's popularity. The report alleged that the motorsport's appeal suffered due to the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, despite enjoying significant growth in earlier years. These assertions were collected through an analysis of F1's social media engagement rates, indicating that they had dropped in the period from January to May 2023 compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

However, F1 disputed the allegation by presenting its internal data to RacingNews365, demonstrating strong growth across its channels, which fortifies its position in an ascending trajectory. Their presented figures illuminated an increase nearly eight times greater than what the original report assessed for the year 2023.

The study reveals an increase in the new F1 followers on social media by approximately 624,000 in 2021, marking a surge of over 250,000 more than the previous year. Into the following year, 2022, the online follower count experienced a substantial boost, adding more than 911,000, which constitutes almost a 46 percent surge compared to 2022.

Active engagements on posts, including likes, comments, and shares, saw an increase of 4% from the previous year. Forecasting their active engagement counts for the next three seasons, they expect to see an impressive 1.5 billion engagements.

While fans raise concerns about Max Verstappen's supremacy, the data-driven insights provided by the sport's analysts signal that growth and engagement continue to mark an upward trend.

Max Verstappen unveils his Ultimate F1 aspiration

Verstappen's recent supremacy hardly needs an introduction. The Dutchman commemorates his success with a total of 38 victories in the last 60 grand prix. Along his journey, the cornerstone of Red Bull has masterfully overpowered some of F1’s most renowned records. His most prestigious achievement? An impressive streak of 10 consecutive race victories, outdoing Sebastian Vettel's preceding record of nine.

Yet, despite these milestones, Verstappen places the world title above all his accomplishments. The reigning champion voiced his deeper desire for the drivers’ championship in the Red Bull, Mind Set Win podcast. More than any record, the world title holds paramount importance to him.

“It’s good but at the other end, I’m not too focused on it. I just want to do the best I can every single time I’m in the car, and if that means that you break a record, okay great, but it’s more important what you are doing and achieving. At the end of the day, my goal this year is to win the championship.”

When asked about his 'favorite' grand prix, Verstappen, once again, chose to acknowledge his ongoing team success and the consecutive constructors' titles secured with Red Bull.

“My first race win in F1, I think that was pretty special. But also, the races that we are achieving now as a team, being that competitive is honestly very enjoyable to be a part of.”

