Is Megan Rapinoe Disqualified From Soccer Hall Of Fame For Not Being A Positive Role Model? Exploring Viral Claim

On June 13, 2024, a Facebook group named America - Love It Or Leave It posted that former US soccer player Megan Rapinoe was excluded from the "Pro Soccer Hall of Fame."

According to the report, an unidentified insider stated, "Inducteed [sic] should be positive role models." "Ms. Rapinoe has a long way to go." Rapinoe has knelt for the national anthem and pledged to leave America if she doesn’t get her way."



Is the claim real?

In March 2024, a similar claim surfaced on X and elsewhere on Facebook, and the same page posted identical content in December 2023 and April 2024.



Facebook users who responded on the June 2024 post appeared to believe the claim was accurate, with one saying, "She will not be missed when she leaves."

Another responded, "Goodbye! America is an excellent country! Some individuals need to leave...Find a better country to adore! Bye bye.”

However, this story was not an accurate account of real-life occurrences. It was posted by a Facebook account, which defined its output as satirical, as follows:

“America's Last Line of Defense account is a trolling account. Nothing on this website is real.”

It also categorized its Facebook page as "Satire/parody," and stated that the account was managed by a person known as "Busta Troll."

America's Last Line of Defense, which was mentioned in the report, classified its material as humorous.

So, all these claims surrounding Megan Rapinoe not being part of Soccer Hall of Fame are rubbish. There was no proof that Rapinoe had been excluded from any hall of fame, and no news sources published the story. Furthermore, the main soccer hall of fame in the United States is called the National Soccer Hall of fame, not the Pro Soccer Hall of Fame.

Megan Rapinoe and partner Sue Bird to release EP documentaries about the lives and relationships of top female athletes

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird will executive produce a new docuseries on the lives and relationships of the country's most prominent female athletes.

According to the official logline, the unnamed program will focus on competitors from the WNBA, NWSL, PWHL, and other leagues, offering viewers an intimate look into their lives and families, including their relationships with their spouses, girlfriends, partners, and even their situationships.

Bunim/Murray Productions, the unscripted producer behind Hulu's Vandperpump Villa, Paramount+'s The Family Stallone and The Challenge on MTV, CBS, and Paramount+, and Togethxr, the media and commerce company founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel, are co-developing the new series. Bunim/Murray and Togethxr plan to pitch the new exhibit around to possible purchasers in the coming weeks.

