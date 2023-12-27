Is Michael B Jordan related to Michael Jordan and was actor named after the NBA legend?

Michael B. Jordan, the renowned actor admired globally for his performances in Creed and Black Panther, carries the same first and last name as NBA legend Michael Jordan.

This coincidence has often spurred fan speculation about a possible familial connection to the former Chicago Bulls star. The Hollywood actor, Michael B Jordan, amusingly clarified this confusion once.

Michael B. Jordan recorded a video responding to some hot Google trend questions about him.

Among the queries were one about his father and another questioning his relation to Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player.

The actor said, "My father is Michael Jordan. Michael A. Jordan... So yes, technically, I'm related to a Michael Jordan, but not the one everyone's thinking of."

Indeed, the NBA superstar Michael Jordan does have two sons, Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan, but he bears no relation to actor Michael A. Jordan.

Their name similarity is merely a happenstance. Nonetheless, it's doubtful anyone would mind having a family tie with one of basketball history's finest players.

Exploring the family dynamics of Michael Jordan

As a former Chicago Bulls player, the NBA legend is not just a father to five children, but a grandfather too.

His first marriage to Juanita Vanoy gave him three older children, namely Jeffrey (35), Marcus (32), and Jasmine (31).

They're deeply involved in their father's Air Jordan line as well as other basketball-related ventures. His present wife, Yvette Prieto, gifted him with twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel.

Here is a detailed overview of his children:

Born on November 18, 1988, Jeffrey Jordan is the eldest offspring of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy.

Growing up in a competitive environment, Jeffrey chose to immerse himself in the business aspects of basketball along with participating in his father's Air Jordan enterprise.

Jasmine Mickael Jordan is the youngest among the three children born to Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy on December 7, 1992.

She pursued her interest in sports management at Syracuse University, eventually joining her two older brothers in managing the business side of basketball and the Air Jordan line.

The middle child, Marcus Jordan, came into the world on December 24, 1990. Playing basketball in high school and later at the University of Central Florida, Marcus marked his journey.

Besides his attachment to the sport, he follows in his brother's footsteps, contributing to the business facets of basketball and the Air Jordan brand.

Victoria Jordan, born in 2014, is one of the twin daughters of Michael Jordan and his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Just like her older siblings, she has dipped her toes into basketball's business side and the Air Jordan line.

The other half of the twin pair, Ysabel Jordan, shares her birth year - 2014 - with her sister Victoria.

Being the daughter of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto, she follows the family trend by participating in the business segment of basketball and the famed Air Jordan line.

