Is Mitchell Starc playing against India in 3rd ODI? Exploring Australia’s expected lineup

Mitchell Starc, the fast bowler, looks poised to rejoin Australia's team for the final ODI against India in Rajkot. After an absence from the international scene since the Ashes in July, Starc hinted at a timely comeback to prevent an Australian defeat.

What did Starc comment?

Starc commented, "We have got two more opportunities after this game, before the World Cup — another chance to be accustomed to the conditions and adapt to what is being thrown at us against probably the favourites for the World Cup. It is a big day for both teams tomorrow,"

However, Australia will miss the services of Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis due to injuries. The speedy pair has gone back home to commence their recovery process before the domestic season kicks off. While Johnson made his ODI debut in the second match, Ellis remained benched throughout the series. Neither of them will be a part of the World Cup squad.

Australia's line up

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w/k), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Sangha

Glenn Maxwell's comeback set for 3rd ODI against India

Glenn Maxwell is set to rejoin the action following his participation in Tuesday's nets session. His most recent competitive match was a first-class game in July for Warwickshire. He was expected to compete in the T20I series in South Africa, however, an early return home was favored due to the leg pain he felt from a past injury during his first training session. As a preemptive measure, Maxwell had already planned to miss the succeeding five-match ODI series to be there for the birth of his first child.

Maxwell was seen aggressively hitting the ball in the nets ahead of the third ODI. However, according to Mitchell Starc who spoke at the pre-match press conference, Maxwell's return timeline remained unconfirmed. A final decision about his participation in the third ODI is likely to be made at the last minute.

