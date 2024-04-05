Is Odell Beckham Jr Joining Miami Dolphins? Tyreek Hills Gives CONFIRMATION 2 Weeks After Receiving Potential Offer

In March, Tyreek Hills' team Miami Dolphins hosted Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit. Interestingly, during his visit to the Dolphins facility, Odell Beckham Jr. was offered an offer to join the team. 2 Weeks later, Tyreek Hill confirmed that OBJ is reportedly joining the team.

Tyreek Hill Hints Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Miami Dolphins

According to Miami Dolphins's head coach Mike McDaniel, Odell Beckham Jr. was offered a contract offer in late March. There hasn't been any confirmation regarding what he did with the offer until recently. Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently confirmed Odell Beckham Jr.'s status with that offer.

On Friday, April 5, Tyreek Hill shared a picture in which the star wide receiver would be spotted hugging Odell Beckham Jr. In addition to the picture, Tyreek Hill wrote, "OBJ to Miami confirmed." Now there's a rare chance that it could be a joke considering HC Mike McDaniel talked highly of OJB while talking about the proposed offer.

"Things went great with him. We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go," Mike McDaniel had said after OBJ's visit.

From what Mike McDaniel said earlier and Tyreek Hills' recent hint, everything points out in just one direction i.e. Odell Beckham Jr. is going to the Miami Dolphins. Odell Beckham Jr. was out the entire 2022 season due to the Achilles tear that he suffered during the Super Bowl LVI.

Nevertheless, he returned in the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract. Odell Beckham Jr. has played just one season with the Ravens and has recorded three touchdowns, with 35 receptions that he scored for 565 yards. In his 10 career seasons, OBJ has recorded over 59 touchdowns and 566 receptions for 7932 yards.