Is Olivia Dunne Going to Paris Olympics 2024? All About NCAA Gymnastics Queen’s Schedule

Despite kick-starting her elite career as a stunner with amazing gymnastics skills in 2014, Olivia Dunne has not been counted in for the Olympics. 2020 saw her missing out on participation and so will 2024.

The reason, however, stems not from personal choice but from an unforeseen misfortune that befell the athlete during her junior career.

Why is Olivia Dunne not participating in the 2024 Olympics?

In an interview with Dave Portnoy, Bri Chickenfry, and Josh Richards, on the YouTube channel named, ‘the BFFS’, Olivia Dunne revealed how her Olympic dream got thawed.

Popularly known as Livvy, Olivia mentioned how she has been an ‘elite gymnast’ at the tender age of 10 and has always dreamt of participating in the Olympics. But the dream has sadly disappeared.

“The dream has died,” said Olivia. Then she disclosed the reason for her dream to end. When she was around 15 or 16 years old, the now 21-year-old commented that she suffered a serious ankle injury.

The fracture made her ‘realize that maybe this is not for her anymore’. With an LSU offer under her belt, the decision was not that difficult for her.

Olivia Dunne’s gymnastic career summed up

Dunne, since a very young age, competed in several elite gymnastic tournaments. In 2014, she first made her appearance at the American Classic, where she won the 12th all-around apparatus spot.

Next, Olivia made her international debut in 2017 in the City of Jesolo Trophy. She clinched 6th spot in the competition. In the same year, at the American Classic, Dunne finished 5th in the all-around apparatus.

The Nastia Liukin Trophy, her final elite gymnast tournament was in 2020, where she clinched the 11th spot.

During the same interview, Dunne emphasized the ‘Elite’ class of gymnasts, “I'm not just calling myself elite; it's like working best," Dunne said. "So like in gymnastics, there's levels like 1 through 10 and then you can go beyond that if you want to go train for the Olympics, which I do not want to do and I would not recommend since it's really crazy but um elite is like higher than level 10 and it's honestly just crazy. Oh, gymnasts are just like they're just but it's a level like there's level 10."

