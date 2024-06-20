Is Olivier Rioux Taller Than Victor Wembanyama? Comparing World's Tallest Teenager to NBA Rookie Sensation

While not the sole determinant of success in the NBA, height plays a crucial role, particularly for centers. Many of the tallest players in NBA history have transcended the sport, earning adoration from fans.

Those not too familiar with the NBA presume the tallest players barely exceed seven feet, but a handful have reached heights nearing eight feet.

How tall is Olivier Rioux, the tallest teenager?

Standing at an astounding 7 feet 9 inches (236 cm), Olivier Rioux holds the title of the world's tallest teenager . At the age of 18, the Guinness World Records acknowledged him in 2021 as the tallest teenager when he stood at 7 feet 6 inches (228 cm).

His height has since continued to increase and was recently recorded at 7 feet 9 inches (236 cm). Rioux's extraordinary height links back to his family's traits, with his father standing at 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m), his mother at 6 feet 2 inches (1.85 m), and his older brother at 6 feet 9 inches (2.06 m). Medical professionals attributed the family's genetics as the sole explanation for Rioux's towering height.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama, a French professional basketball player, towers at an imposing 7 feet 3 inches (2.19 meters) barefoot, and 7 feet 5 inches (2.26 meters) with shoes. He has an 8-foot wingspan, one of the longest in the NBA. His height and wingspan significantly boost his performance in offense and defense, enabling him to score over, rebound from smaller players, block shots, and disrupt shots from the perimeter.

Olivier Rioux surpasses Victor Wembanyama in height. The NBA Star is 5 inches shorter than the world's tallest teenager.

Who is the tallest player in NBA history?

Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol hold the record as the tallest NBA players ever, standing at 7-foot-7.

Tacko Fall, Yao Ming, Slavko Vranes, and Shawn Bradley follow closely, each standing at 7-foot-6. The next on the list, standing at 7-foot-5, are Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin, and Sim Bhullar.

Wembanyama and Marjanovic, both standing at 7-foot-4, tie with Ralph Sampson, Mark Eaton, Rik Smits, and Priest Lauderdale as the 10th tallest players in NBA's history.