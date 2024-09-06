Is Ollie Gordon II Really out of Saturday’s Game vs Arkansas Due to Chlamydia? Exploring Viral Tweet

The verdict of the game between Oklahoma State and Arkansas on Saturday (September 7) inarguably hinges on one player, from Oklahoma, and he is Ollie Gordon II. However, a viral post on social media claims that the player has been turned out of the game, due to a sexually transmitted disease (STD), Chlamydia.

While this might be a big jot for Ollie Gordon’s fans, it is equally embarrassing too. This warrants a fact-check if it is true or not. When we checked the veracity of the viral claim, the information turned out to be false.

The post was rather made by a troll account, ‘The Hogs Probs’ who posts such type of content and trolls people. His piece of news is not to be taken seriously at all. However, some X users didn’t take it lightly, and they called him out for this tweet. One user wrote, “Sounds like your mom and sister should get tested.”

Another said, “But good for them that they finally had s*x with someone not in your family. A rarity in Arkansas.”

A third wrote, “Damn. Unnecessary roughness with this tweet bro.”

The reason why Ollie Gordon was mainly targeted by a troll was because he is a brilliant running back player, and has been hustling in this role since his college days. Running back players in football are very crucial in changing the outcomes.

He got off to a strong start in week 1, carrying the ball 28 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns against South Dakota State. He has also been picked as the top running back by experts to watch out for in week 2.

Ollie Gordon is also the current Doak Walker Award winner, after leading the country in rushing yards last season. He won the prestigious award after rushing over 1,600 yards with 20 touchdowns.

For his performance against West Virginia, Gordon was named PFF True Freshman of the Week. In 2023, he emerged as a star player, leading the country in rushing yards with 1,732. He was also named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

What also distinguishes Gordon from other players is the fact that he looks very calm and composed during tough situations in the game. He always sports a smile, which has even become a talk among his fans. He credits this trait of his to his mother. “It’s really my mom. My mom raised me like this. She’s just a great woman,” he said to Pistols Firing. On Saturday, there will be a huge test of his temperament. Let’s see if he can take his team across the finishing line.

