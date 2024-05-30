Is Oppenheimer Actor And Former NHL Star Sean Avery Dating Mary Kate Olsen? Find Out



Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy split more than three years ago, while Avery's turbulent marriage to Hilary Rhoda ended in 2022, with the model filing a restraining order against him. However, according to US media, the internet is abuzz with speculation about a possible romance between Mary-Kate Olsen and ice hockey player Sean Avery, after the two were pictured together in the Hamptons during Memorial Day weekend.

The Full House alum and the Canadian were spotted outside her new The Row store in Amagansett before seeing common friend Andy Cohen. Olsen, 37, wore an oversized outfit in her typical layered manner. She donned a caramel-colored jacket over a long red coat and black slacks, accessorized with scarves, a beanie, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Avery, 44, wore grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt over a white T-shirt. He finished his ensemble with sneakers, a backward baseball cap, and sunglasses. Holding a cup of coffee, and a cigarette.

The picture comes three years after Olsen divorced her ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of politician Nicolas Sarkozy. But are they dating? Let's look at the widespread rumor.

Are Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery dating?

For the time being, it appears that any romance between the two is purely speculative, with a source telling People that the two are only friends. According to JustJared, Olsen and Avery briefly dated in 2007 but for now, speculations are well…just speculations.

Avery rated one of People's Sexiest Men Alive in 2007, made a cameo appearance in Christopher Nolan's 2023 movie Oppenheimer as a "weatherman". He has also appeared in Amsterdam with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and Patriots Day, which stars Mark Wahlberg.

Who is the American model Hilary Rhoda ex-wife of NHL star Sean Avery?

Rhonda is an American Model who was married to NHL star Sean Avery. However, according to TMZ, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda filed for divorce from Sean Avery in 2022, after seven years of marriage. According to Us Weekly, Rhoda obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex in 2023, barring him from contacting her or their son Nash.

She claimed that he "engaged in many instances of physical abuse against me and against third parties", along with "Sean has also been physically and emotionally abusive to our son".

