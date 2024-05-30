Is Patrick Mahomes Better Than Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady? Chiefs Staffer Shares Insights
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is often compared to Tom Brady. A member of the Chiefs staff has now revealed his stance on the debate. Find out more below.
Former New England Patriots Tom Brady is regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback. Brady played in the NFL for 23 years winning a record 7 Super Bowls. Now, every other quarterback gets compared to Brady.
Last season, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won his third Vince Lombardi trophy at 28. His achievements at such an early stage of his career sparked multiple debates. Fans believe that Mahomes will dethrone the Patriots Hall of Famer. A recent report by Sports Illustrated’s Alber Breer revealed a Chiefs staffer’s views.
Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady debate
Both Brady and Mahomes have been great players for their franchises. Brady won Six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 3 championships. He has half the number of Brady’s NFL MVPs and Super Bowl MVPs too.
However, this time the Chiefs star was praised for his brilliance off the field. Mahomes had backed Harrison Butker after his controversial speech at Benedictine College. The Chiefs staff member couldn’t help but praise Patrick for his statements.
“Pat’s similar to [Tom] Brady in that way”, Breer’s report quoted the Chiefs staffer's words. Mahomes was appreciated for his knack of saying all the right things. The staffer believes that Mahomes' attitude would always keep the locker room together.
Harrison Butker, the Chiefs kicker, words faced backlash on social media. He had made controversial remarks about women’s role in society. Mahomes responded to questions about Butker’s speech in the best way possible. He said that he doesn’t agree with it but believes in his teammates.
Patrick Mahomes Eyeing Super Bowl LIX
Patrick isn’t satisfied with consecutive Super Bowls. He wants to do it again in New Orleans. The Chiefs star is optimistic about getting the job done. Mahomes ensured the fans multiple times that the Chiefs would complete a 3-peat.
