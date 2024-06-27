Is Paul George Really Signing 4-Year USD 200M Contract With Warriors? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Golden State Warriors and their interest in attracting the Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is not new. The 34-year-old 6-foot-8 talent has been reported to exercise his player option with a couple of offers on the table.

With the time running towards the free agent bracket for the top NBA stars, Paul George finds himself at the eye of speculations. After rumors of a link-up with the Warriors, now a tweet has gone viral claiming that the Golden State is signing Paul George with a 4-year $200 million contract.

Is Paul George Really Signing a 4-Year USD 200M Contract With Warriors?

While there are more than one ifs and buts involved in PG’s making it a reality to play alongside prime Steph Curry, the news flash still misses some strong bits. Recently, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that George is eyeing a full-out max contract and the Bay Area team is one of the interested in giving away the hefty sum.

However, there hasn’t been confirmation from either of the sides for the 4-year $200 million contract. The X/Twitter account posting this rumor and tagging Windhorst is a parody account and has been known to spread critical controversies.

What are the circumstances of Warriors offering a max out contract to Paul George?

The circumstances surrounding the Warriors offering a max contract to Paul George are quite complex and involve several key factors. First and foremost, George would need to exercise his option for the final year of his current contract, which is a substantial amount at $48.8 million.

This would allow for a sign-and-trade option with the LA Clippers, making it a critical step in the process. Additionally, both the Warriors and the Clippers would need to navigate the salary cap restrictions and drop below the second apron, a challenging task that is contingent upon the free agency decisions of players like Klay Thompson and James Harden.

Furthermore, Paul George himself would have to express a clear willingness to leave LA, where his nearby family currently has the convenience of attending every game.

The most significant hurdle in this scenario is the Clippers' decision-making process regarding trading Paul George to a Western Conference rival like the Warriors. It would require the Clippers to not only be open to trading George but also agree to send him to a direct competitor within their conference.

