Is Randy Orton on Raw or SmackDown? Here’s How the Viper Challenged Gunther for World Title Match at Bash in Berlin

On the August 5th edition of Monday Night Raw, newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Ring General Gunther addressed the WWE Universe for the first time as their third WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

During his promo, Gunther promised fans that what he did in his WWE Intercontinental Championship reign was historic. WWE fanatics just need to see what he does to this WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It seems like Gunther wasn’t lying; just before he could end his promo, Randy Orton's music echoed throughout the entire arena with over eight thousand people, which was shocking for fans as they never saw it coming. The main reason behind the shock is that Randy Orton is a Friday Night SmackDown superstar.

Randy Orton was in the ring on Monday Night Raw with his clear intentions to challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther, being a total badass, accepted the challenge, and now Gunther and Randy Orton are all set to lock horns for the second time at the next WWE PLE Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE fanatics are now wondering why Randy Orton has challenged Gunther when he is a Friday Night SmackDown. The simple explanation for that is that Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling.

Gunther is bound for the main event, Bash in Berlin 2024, as he will be the hometown guy. Additionally, Randy Orton and Gunther had some unfinished business; they fought for the crown of King of the Ring 2024, but the match ended controversially. Allegedly, Randy Orton never lost his match, as seen in the footage; his shoulder was up when the referee counted three.

Randy Orton is the big office for WWE, and after analyzing the storyline and what this match can do for the company, there was no better option than The Viper for Gunther.

According to a recent report by XeroNews, Adam Pearce (Raw General Manager) and Nick Aldis (SmackDown General Manager) have agreed on an internal deal that includes the superstar moving across brands.

XeroNews tweeted and expressed, “Adam Pearce says he made a deal with Nick Aldis. Part of that deal was Theory/Waller competing tonight on WW ERAW. It seems like it may have begun.’

It looks like even SmackDown will trade a big WWE superstar from Monday Night Raw in return for Randy Orton, and the name most likely to jump ships is Jey Uso.

Jey Uso will reunite with Roman Reigns soon to reform the OG Bloodline and take down the New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Randy Orton's business on Blue Brand is almost over for now, as he was there to challenge Bloodline.

Randy Orton has been in a feud with Bloodline since he returned last year at Survivor Series WarGames 2024, and finally, when Roman Reigns is back as a babyface now, he has officially stepped out of his feud with The Bloodline.

Gunther's run for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship has already started with a bang. According to some previous reports, Gunther is the first name that has been locked to face John Cena next year during his last run in the company.

