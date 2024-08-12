Is Rhea Ripley Married to Dominik Mysterio? All You Need to Know

At the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, former WWE North American Champion Dominik Mysterio stunned the world after he betrayed his long-time WWE girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. The match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan was the first match on the card for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion.

In the final moments of the match, Queen of Extreme Liv Morgan was manhandled by Rhea Ripley throughout the match. When Liv Morgan fell short, all her moves from her arsenal came, and she knew that she could not take more beatings from Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan went on to pull the most heelish move that can be pulled: she pulled a steel chair and brought it into the ring. She planned to attack Rhea Ripley with a chair, disqualify herself, and retrain her championship.

But Rhea Ripley ended her tactic by planting a big boot on the face of Liv Morgon. Shockingly, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and kissed Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley was seen as devastated. Even fans were sad to see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio parting ways, a question WWE fanatics often ask if Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio married or dated in real life after seeing their chemistry on-screen.

The answer to the question of whether Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are dating for real or not is absolutely no. They were dating and were just together for television. In fact, both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are married to the love of their lives.

Former NXT North American champion Dominik Mysterio is married to his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette. Dom and his girlfriend, Marie Juliette, have been dating each other for almost 11 years. In March of 2024, Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette tied the knot in front of close friends and family, and Rhea Ripley, alongside Damian Priest, attended the wedding of Dirty Dom.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is married to a former WWE superstar who is currently rumbling AEW, Buddy Matthews. Rhea and Buddy Matthews announced their marriage on their official social media accounts this year, while Rhea Ripley was away from the WWE after she was injured in Liv Morgan’s attack.

Recently, while talking to TVInsider before SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley broke her silence and reacted to whether she faced any problem with her real-life husband Buddy for doing an intimate love triangle storyline involving Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley stated, “He (Buddy Matthews) was in the same sort of thing with Aaliyah Mysterio. I feel like keeping communication of what is going on is the level of respect that is needed between an actual relationship and an onscreen relationship. He knows I love him, and I feel safe with him. And he feels safe with me; nothing will change that.”

Currently, the saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan has taken a way further path, and now it's whole The Judgement Day vs. Rhea Ripley and Damain Priest; there’s a lot to still unfold in this rivalry, and maybe Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will have some more members to counter New Judgement Day.

