Is Ricochet Still in WWE? Massive Update About Former US Champion Amid Alleged Departure; Check Out

WWE superstar Ricochet might have one more presence on Monday Night RAW before his final departure. While the former United States Champion is expected to leave WWE after his contract expires, there have been talks within the company to bring him back for one more show.

According to the latest update by PWInsider, there is a creative pitch within the WWE to bring back Ricochet for one final showdown. But that is not expected to happen anytime soon, as the WWE has said in its latest update that Ricochet has suffered some serious injuries and will be away for a significant period of time.

What has WWE said?

WWE, in its official statement, has said that Ricochet has suffered injuries in the upper part of the body and that he will be away for some time. On its Instagram page, WWE wrote, “After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker this past Monday on WWE RAW, Ricochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time with upper body injuries," he said.

PWInsider has reported that there might be one more time when the WWE Universe sees Ricochet in WWE. He was brutally hammered by Bron Breakker in the last episode of Monday Night RAW.

While Ricochet had come to the rescue of his NXT mate, Ilja Dragunoov, who had suffered three spears from Breakker, he ended up being caught in the conundrum. He was slammed against the windshield of the car by Breakker, after which he sustained serious back injuries. He was taken to the medical center in an ambulance with his wife, Samantha Irwin, by his side.



Is Ricochet going to the AEW?

There have been several rumors of Ricochet making a move to AEW after spending six years with WWE (2018–2024). Even though the King hasn’t confirmed it, a report by PWInsider said that it was Ricochet himself who had asked the company to release him after his contract expires in July. It does indicate that the superstar might be eyeing his next move to AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry recently also spoke on this whole Ricochet leaving WWE thing, and he contended that the 35-year-old superstar was indeed not managed well by the company. He said that consecutive losses for Ricochet lowered his value within the company, which might have prompted him to take this decision to quit WWE.



What did Tony Khan say about Ricochet joining the AEW?

As per a report by TVInsider, Tony Khan has declined to comment directly on Ricochet but has said that he wouldn’t be going for talents who are still under contracts with other companies. “If it’s okay, I’d rather not get into wrestlers that still work for someone else,” he said.

Ricochet’s contract is about to expire in July 2024, so there might be an update on his AEW signing once that completes. And by all chance, Ricochet is certainly going to AEW.

