Is Roman Reigns Actually Injured After Brutal Attack by Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown?

Former record-breaking WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns shocked the world after he made his thrilling return at the ending moments of SummerSlam 2024, the main event match between The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, and self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns ran down the ramp without wasting any time, planted a sickening Superman punch, and then followed it with a body-wrenching spear. Following Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned and dismantled the whole New Bloodline while Jacob Fatu was away.

On the 8/16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa set Roman Reigns up and baited him as he summoned Roman Reigns to come face to face only he and Roman and the winner will get the title of Tribal Chief and Ula Fala.

OTC, Roman Reigns accepted the challenge and stood and banged with Solo Sikoa inside the WWE Squared Circle in an unofficial brawl. Roman Reigns, being OTC, outshone Sikoa, seeing Solo get beat up. Tama Tonga jumped Roman, but he, too, got victimized by the former WWE champion.

Roman Reigns threw both Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga out of the ring, grabbed the Ula Fala, and put it in his neck; just before Roman Reigns could absorb the aura, Jacob Fatu returned and brutalized Reigns and almost dismantled him. In the end, Solo ordered Jacob to roll down Reigns to ringside, and with the help of Jacob and Tama, Solo sent Roman Reigsn through the announcer's table.

In the final moments, when Roman Reigns lay on the ground, many fans felt that he was holding his hand and looked injured. Now, WWE fanatics are wondering if Roman Reigns is actually injured.

The answer to the question is No, Roman Reigns is not injured in real life. It is a kayfabe injury; Roman Reigns is also not going any longer; OTC, Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to Friday Night SmackDown on September 13th after the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns’s return at SummerSlam 2024 was clearly one of the biggest comebacks in recent memory. In terms of social media numbers, it has broken multiple previous records. Overall, the SummerSlam 2024 event was a five-star classic show. Here is the list of matches announced on the card and their results.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) - Cody Rhodes retained after Roman Reigns returns and attacks Solo Sikoa

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) - Drew McIntyre wins

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) - Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight champion after Finn Balor turns on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) - Nia Jax becomes the new champion.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match) - LA Knight becomes new US champion

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) - Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) - Bron Breakker became new IC champion.