Is Roman Reigns' Babyface Return to WWE a Bad Idea? Former WWE Manager Reacts

Roman Reigns is expected to return to SummerSlam next month, but this time in a babyface character. The Tribal Chief had been hustling as a heel since 2020, since his second return, and had finally received the acknowledgment he always wanted.

However, this time, his return is expected to be in a babyface character, which might be a big gamble by WWE. Former WWE manager Eric Bishoff has now explained that WWE's decision to bring back Roman Reigns in a babyface character is a bad idea.

What does Eric Bishoff say on Roman Reigns’ babyface run?

While speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bishoff said that Reigns coming as a babyface wouldn’t be a bad idea as long as his character stayed the same. He means that if Roman Reigns is able to carry that persona of Tribal Chief in his babyface run, then that would eventually sell for Reigns.

In fact, Bishoff said that watching Roman as a heel was one of the biggest challenges he saw. “One of the challenges that I used to have with Roman as a heel is that I didn't see Roman as a heel. I saw Roman as a guy I wished I was. I saw a guy that I aspired to; subconsciously, I wish I looked like Roman Reigns,” he said.

Bishoff said he wishes he could walk into a room and then command the presence that someone like Roman Reigns commands. Bishoff further stated that the Bloodline story, which the WWE has told in the last four years, has now become a template for the wrestling industry for efficient storytelling in the business.

Why would Roman Reigns’ babyface run be a big risk taken by WWE?

Roman Reigns’ babyface run would be a big risk because WWE has tried and failed with it. Reigns took on the babyface character right after The Shield broke, but that was outrightly rejected by the WWE fans.

Even when WWE tried to push Roman Reigns hard and make him look stronger by getting legends like The Undertaker to beat him, Reigns couldn’t get appreciation from the WWE Universe. However, the tables tilted when The Tribal Chief personality came, and Paul Heyman came on Roman’s side.

That’s when the real growth of Roman Reigns began, and since then, he has been the biggest heel face of the WWE. It would be interesting to see how the second babyface run of Reigns goes and how long it lasts.

