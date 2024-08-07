Is Roman Reigns Heel or a Face? Here’s Latest Update on Former WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on SummerSlam in a stunning avatar, and as expected went after his Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. That one Superman Punch to Solo also changed Roman Reigns’s place in the company.

From being a top-time heel, Roman Reigns is now a babyface. According to a report by PW Insider, Reigns is listed as a babyface on WWE’s internal roster. This marks a significant shift in the former WWE Universal Champion’s character, as Reigns as heel had become a massive hit for the company.

He took the heel character right when he returned to WWE in SummerSlam 2020 attacking Bray Wyatt who had just beaten Braun Strowman for the title. Then at Payback 2020, Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship and retained the Championship for the next four years, before losing it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

But the question is, will Reigns as a babyface work for the WWE and him? We must not forget that Roman Reigns as a babyface was a big letdown, and the WWE Universe didn’t accept him. When the Shield broke, and Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns, the Big Dog was the company's new face, but the fans didn’t like him.

WWE had then employed several measures to push Roman Reigns as a babyface but that didn’t work. For instance, at Royal Rumble 2015, Roman Reigns had a stunning victory with the outside help of The Rock, but the Philadelphia crowd didn’t buy it. Reigns’s win was given a thumbs-down by the WWE fans. The next few years went in vain as the company tried to push Reigns as a babyface but it didn’t yield any result.

It’s only when Reigns took the role of the iconic Tribal Chief, that his stocks in the WWE went gone up. In the last four years, Roman Reigns has been terrific and has successfully defended the WWE Undisputed Championship, and losing at WrestleMania 40, was bound to happen.

So what will be Reigns’ next task in WWE? According to the reports, Reigns is expected to make his presence at WWE SmackDown this Friday. Post that, it is expected that a bout of the OG Bloodline which would have Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn will take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. It is also being rumored that The Rock might return to WWE as Solo Sikoa’s new Tribal Chief . But the chances of that happening are very limited as of now.

After Roman Reigns, it’s the return of Jimmy Uso that is now being awaited. Soon, Jey Uso might also make his transition to SmackDown, as general managers of RAW and SmackDown, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have agreed that there can be a crossover of talents across the brands.

