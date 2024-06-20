Is Ryan Garcia Retired? Star Boxer Goes on Social Media Rant Amid Vandalism Arrest and PED Charges

Ryan Garcia has shocked fans with his latest announcement. Is he really retiring? The 25-year-old boxing star took to Twitter in an emotional rant. He mentioned his mother's cancer, a lawsuit, and a tainted supplements scandal. Garcia also revealed he's going through a divorce.

The stress seems overwhelming. Why is he stepping away from boxing now? Could his positive drug tests be the final straw? His fight against Devin Haney is under review. Garcia’s tweets suggest he’s fed up with the sport’s corruption. Is this truly the end of his boxing career, or just a break?

Ryan Garcia has major meltdown

Ryan Garcia’s announcement has taken the boxing world by storm. In a series of emotional tweets, the 25-year-old former WBC Interim Lightweight Champion declared his retirement. He began with, "I just want to drop my meme coin and runaway and love everyone from afar." This tweet hinted at his desire to escape the chaos surrounding him.

Next, Garcia opened up about his struggles, writing, "Mom has cancer. I’m being sued. My supplements were tainted. Going thru a divorce. Always GETTING SHIT TALKED on the internet FOR YEARS. Devin asking for my victory to be taken away. I’m getting hit with everything. I STILL LOVE GOD, HE IS EVERYTHING."

This tweet painted a picture of a man overwhelmed by personal and professional issues . Then, he reflected on his boxing career, tweeting, "Boxing will be alright without me. But still sucks I was fun in the game. And it was fun to punch people." His frustration with the sport's corruption was evident .

Is the show coming to an end for 'King Ryan'?

In a follow-up tweet, Garcia hinted at a possible career change, stating, "Yall may catch me out and about but as far as boxing I don’t know. There is so much corruption I’m over it. I may do acting or singing. I’ll still be training but I’m hurt and done with it and everyone. The sad part is I’m a great boxer. And I entertain and knock people out. I’m sad bc I (Blue heart emoji) boxing. Praying for everyone and I hope everyone has a great life."

Finally, he concluded with a definitive, "I’m officially retired." Since then, he hasn’t posted anything else, leaving fans in shock and speculation.

