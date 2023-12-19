Is Sasha Banks really returning to WWE? Everything we know about Mercedes Varnado’s contract status so far

CM Punk’s return shocked the world of professional wrestling and stated that anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling. WWE is gearing up for their next major show, the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The event is best known for its surprise returns and comebacks.

WWE’s women's roster needs more star power. A lot of women are out of competition and only repetitive names are out there again and again on the program.

A recent report by Xero News stated earlier that WWE has offered the former women's champion Sasha Banks a big-money deal and she has likely accepted it. And she might return near the Royal Rumble in 2024.

Another report from Sean Sapp of Fightful suggests more detail on Mercedes Varnado’s return.

“There was a rumor that went around dumb*ss Twitter that the WWE creative team was told to come up with the idea for Mercedes Mone, but that is not true. Now, whether or not she is coming in, WWE creative teams have not been told to come up with any creative for her.” expressed Sean Sapp

ALSO READ: WWE rumor: Is Triple H bringing back Mercedes Varnado as Sasha Banks amid reported AEW talks?

Advertisement

Major plans for Sasha Banks

WWE fans might be thinking about what the possible plans would be for Sasha Banks if she came to WWE. former WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair sustained an unfortunate injury during the edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Some reports even suggested her injury was a lot worse than it seemed. She needed instant surgery and will be out of competition for almost 9 or 10 months.

There were a lot of plans around Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 40. Some earlier reports suggested WWE was planning Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 40.

Boozer Wrestling stated when a fan asked who would replace Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40 if she was missing:. Boozer Wrestling stated, “You can bank on it. Always have a plan," indirectly hinting at Sasha Banks's return and replacing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40.

And possibly face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: CM Punk and Seth Rollins break 2-year record with first interaction on WWE TV since Survivor series