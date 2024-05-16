Is Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa Fight Canceled at UFC 302? Here's What We Know

UFC is gearing up to come up with yet another blockbuster pay-per-view event this year after hosting some ground-breaking events like UFC 300. UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev will now fight inside the octagon and defend his championship for the third time against Dustin Poirier.

Another must-see fight on the card is the co-main event match-up between former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

It was Sean Strickland's main-event first pay-per-view of 2024, UFC 297, where he defended his middleweight championship for the first time since he captured the championship after defeating Israel Adesanya last year.

Unfortunately, Tarzan lost his championship at UFC 297 against Dricuss Du Plessis in a close fight. Strickland is geared up to return to the UFC octagon once again, and he will now face Paulo Costa.

Paulo Costa faced former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 pay-per-view, and the Brazilian lost a close fight against Whittaker.

Strickland and Costa are total showmen and are known for making fights entertaining, not only in the octagon but even during the build-up to fights and press conferences. Fans are highly anticipated for the event.

However, it seems the UFC 302 pay-per-view is at risk, and possibly, the co-main event match between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland will be canceled.

Tarzan posted a video where he revealed Paulo Costa is yet to sign the contract. "God damn, Costa. I've heard you've yet to sign that contract. I didn't f***ing believe it. I did not think you'd be acting like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up. Instead, you're acting like you've got f***ing ovaries; I noticed something, man. After you fought Izzy, you went downhill. You're being a weak f***ing man. If you can't sack up and make this sh*t happen, we'll get someone for you to talk to," he said in the video.

Will Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa be Canceled?

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are two of the most prominent figures on the current active UFC roster. As per Tarzan, Costa has not signed the contract yet, and there are chances he could pull out of the fight.

This will not be the first time Costa has pulled himself out from a major match. Before his UFC 298 match against Robert, Costa was offered a fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 pay-per-view. Costa pulled out of the event due to a staff infection.

It's too early to reach any conclusion as there has been no official statement from Paulo Costa or the UFC team regarding his pulling out of the Sean Strickland fight at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

ALSO READ: Renato Moicano Slams Michael Chandler and Picks Conor McGregor at UFC 303