Is Seth Rollins returning at WWE Bad Blood on October 5? Former WWE Champion Drops Massive Hint

Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE for the past few weeks. The former WWE Champion was ambushed brutally by NXT superstar Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW on August 5.

In this segment, Rollins had come face-to-face with CM Punk after costing the Straight Edge Superstar his shot against Drew McIntyre at Money In The Bank. However, by the time the two took verbal shots against each other, McIntyre made his entry, and he was involved in a squirmish with Punk.

Rollins was left high and dry in the ring, and before he could do anything, he was attacked by NXT talent, Bronson Reed. Reed had been visibly frustrated over his booking in WWE and had told RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce that he would make a point. He did so by taking out his fury on Rollins.

He destroyed Rollins by hitting him with a Death Valley Driver and then sent him packing with six Tsunamis. Rollins even was seen spitting out blood. WWE later confirmed that the former WWE Champion had suffered broken ribs and hasn’t been seen in WWE since then.

It was later reported that this segment was done to write off Rollins from WWE TV due to an undisclosed injury. However, it seems that Rollins might return to the company, and that might happen at WWE Bad Blood on October 5.

Rollins himself has dropped this hint. He was recently seen during the Baltimore Ravens bs Buffalo Bills NFL game, where he promoted SmackDown and WWE Bad Blood PLE. Rollins told fans that they shouldn’t miss Bad Blood on October 5, and then pointed toward him.

“Don’t forget to watch SmackDown Fridays on USA 8 Eastern/7 Central and October 5th only on Peacock WWE brings to you Bad Blood, you’re not gonna wanna miss it!,” he said.

But the question is, who will Rollins be there for at Bad Blood? Certainly, he would first exact his revenge on Bronson Reed, but Reed isn’t involved in any match at Bad Blood. So, what will Rollins do at the event? We will find out on next Saturday.