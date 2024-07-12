Is Seth Rollins Still a Part Of Marvel Captain Amercia Brave New World? All You Need to Know

Marvel Studios recently released the first teaser for the new Captain America edition, Captain America: Brave New World, ahead of the release of another major film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to release this month on July 26.

The film Captain America: Brave New World is jam-packed with stars like Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. Surprisingly, a familiar face from professional wrestling is also listed on the official Wikipedia page of the film—WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

There was significant hype around the debut of Seth Rollins on the big screen in such a large-scale worldwide franchise. Multiple WWE enthusiasts even started calling Seth Rollins the next The Rock and John Cena.

Is Seth Rollins part of Captain American Brave New World?

A previous report from 2023 revealed that former WWE champion Seth Rollins would be part of Captain America: Brave New World. He was set to play the role of King Cobra in the series, which is part of Marvel Comics' Serpent Society.

Unfortunately, the movie was reshot in 2024. According to a trusted insider, CanWeGetSomeToast, the makers have decided to delete the entire part of The Serpent Society, which means the entire role of Seth Rollins in the film as King Cobra will be deleted.

However, the point to note is that Seth Rollins is still advertised as a featured actor on the official pages of Captain America: Brave New World. Who knows? Seth Rollins might have some part of his role in the final cut, but the chance of him being in the final cut of the film is very low.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins Movies and TV Shows

Seth Rollins is widely regarded as one of the biggest professional wrestling superstars of his generation. Rollins has been part of some of the best matches in WWE, has captured the WWE Championship multiple times in his career, and is still actively performing under the WWE label on a full schedule.

His popularity in professional wrestling has landed him some amazing Hollywood opportunities. From television to web shows, here is a list of Hollywood projects he has done so far:

Movie Names Role Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) AstroTech Lopez The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! (2017) Seth Rollins/Reactor Rollins Armed Response (2017) Brett

Television Appearances:

Television Role Good Morning America (2015) Himself The Daily Show (2015) Himself Extreme Makeover Himself

Web Series:

Web Series Roles UpUpDownDown (2015–present) Himself/The Champ Smosh Games (2015) Himself Superstar Ink (2016) Himself

What’s next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

Seth Rollins recently returned to WWE before WWE Money in the Bank 2024 and confronted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, who won the championship at WrestleMania XL by defeating Drew McIntyre, who had previously captured the title from Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins made his return to Raw before Money in the Bank 2024 to reclaim his lost WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and he earned a rematch for his championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2024.

Advertisement

The match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest took an unexpected turn after Drew McIntyre, who won the men's Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase the same night, cashed in his briefcase during their match to claim the championship.

However, before Drew McIntyre could connect a Claymore Kick to the face of Damian Priest, CM Punk ambushed McIntyre and brutally attacked him, costing him his briefcase the same night.

According to some current reports, WWE is planning to book a triple threat match between Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024 pay-per-view.

ALSO READ: Tiffany Stratton's Boyfriend: All You Need to Know About Love Life of Miss MITB 24 Winner