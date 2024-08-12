Is Sha’Carri Richardson Married? All You Need to Know



Sha'Carri Richardson is the buzz of the track world in 2024. Over the last two years, the American sprinter has left the track in a blaze. She is the defending 100m world champion, clocking 10.65 seconds in Budapest last August. This is tied for the quickest display in the tournament during the last two years.

Richardson has the elegance to match the substance, often arriving at the starting gate dressed to the nines. Many of her supporters find her predilection for inch-perfect hair and eye-catching acrylic nails extremely personal, influenced by her family, her idol, the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, and a larger heritage of nail styling found in Black enclaves across the Southern United States.

All of this is to imply that Richardson's shadow is far larger than the constraints of track and field would normally allow. With the 24-year-old set to contend for gold in this year's 100m, another area of her personal life is generating a lot of buzz: Richardson's dating history.

Here's all you need to know about Richardson's marital life.

Sha’Carri Richardson is not married to anyone. The identity of Richardson's current love partner is unclear. Based on her recent social media activity, it appears that she does have one.

Richardson hinted at a new lover on her Instagram account Thursday evening, showing a photo of an arrangement of red and white flowers along with a note that said, "The love of my life." She followed that photo with a screenshot confirming that August 1 — the date of her first post — was, in fact, National Girlfriend Day.

Richardson is bisexual. She stated this in a message on X, the website that was originally known as Twitter, in 2015. She has kept her love life private in recent years, despite being in a high-profile relationship with Jamaican hurdler Janeek Brown until 2022.

“There are things Richardson just won’t talk about. Her personal life is off-limits,” writes writer Maya Singer in a Vogue profile on Richardson published last month.

She has been connected to fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman several times in recent months. However, there is little indication that the two have been dating other than internet talk.

While many people are captivated by Sha'Carri's off-track life, she would most likely prefer that the attention remains on her on-track performance for the length of her Olympic career.

Sha'Carri has always been fearless about stirring controversy and being herself, even while she works tremendously hard on the racetrack. During her races, she has been spotted wearing vividly colored apparel and with long hair and nails. Simply said, she has a big personality, which has occasionally annoyed certain people.

Richardson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in June 2021 by winning the 100-meter sprint at the United States Olympic Trials in 10.86 seconds. However, days later, it was discovered that she had tested positive for cannabis usage.

Richardson admitted to doping and received a one-month punishment from the United States Anti-Doping Agency on July 2, 2021. Her suspension was removed two days before the women's 100-meter event at the Tokyo Olympics, but her Olympic qualifying results had been voided, preventing her from competing in the race.

