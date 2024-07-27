Is Simone Biles Diabetic? All You Need to Know About the Gymnastic Queen's Health

Simone Biles, widely recognized as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has always been vocal about her health conditions. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she even talked about how her psychological condition, Twisties, took a toll on her health.

However, besides that, recently, questions are being raised as fans alike want to learn whether Simone Biles is diabetic! Well, let us reveal the answer right away!

Is Simone Biles diabetic?

No, Simone Biles is not a diabetic patient. Instead, she is more committed to the principles of healthy eating and living. Her success is largely possible due to her strict diet plans and the rigorous training regimen that she follows.

However, her adoptive mother and her maternal grandmother, Nellie Biles, do have type 2 diabetes. Thus, to raise awareness about the same, the mother-daughter duo were recently spotted in an ad campaign together for a brand named Mounjaro, a drug believed to manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Thus, after watching the ad, fans alike were concerned and wanted to learn whether the 27-year-old had diabetes.

Nonetheless, it is worth mentioning that although she doesn't have the aforementioned disease, she has struggled with Twisties in the past.

Due to this condition, the four-time gold medalist had to withdraw from the women’s team final on this day in history at the Tokyo Games, citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles recently hits back to negative comments on her 2020 Tokyo Olympics withdrawal decision

In her latest Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, the American gymnast fires back on those who called her quitter since she decided to skip the final Tokyo Olympics event, owing to Twisties. This is a condition when a gymnast experiences a mental health block when they lose control of their bodies mid-air.

Addressing the issue, Biles silenced her critics by explaining that she doesn't need opinions from those sitting at home and is just making negative remarks.

Simone Biles said, as covered by the Laredo Morning Times, “I really don’t need your two cents. And not your two cents because you guys can’t even do a cartwheel.”

Notably, the gymnast still performed for the balance beam final in Tokyo, only to later receive the bronze medal.

Nevertheless, Biles is now doing better, and she is expected to compete on Sunday, July 28, in the women's qualifying events in Paris. Indeed, it would be interesting to see her take to the floor in all her events.

