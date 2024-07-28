Is Simone Biles Injured? Update on Gymnastics Queen’s Left Ankle Tweak After Olympics 2024 Qualifying

Simone Biles did not back down despite an apparent ankle injury during Olympic gymnastics qualification on Sunday. Biles began with a stunning balancing beam performance (14.733) but gave everyone a worry a few minutes later when she appeared to hurt her left ankle during warmups for floor exercise. She temporarily left the floor with Dr. Marcia Faustin, the US team doctor, and her ankle was extensively wrapped when she returned.

But if Biles were injured, it would not have affected her gymnastics. She had the highest-scoring routine on floor exercise (14.600), performed her characteristic Yurchenko double pike (15.8), a vault so difficult that few men attempt it, and concluded with only one minor error on uneven bars, where she wobbled briefly on a handstand. After finishing bars, she smiled and waved at a mob of American supporters.

Simone Biles gave a scare during floor warmup

After floor warmups, Biles momentarily left the floor with Dr. Marcia Faustin, the doctor for the US gymnastics team, after injuring her left ankle. She returned a few minutes later and sat on the sidelines.

Another member of the medical team arrived and bandaged the ankle securely. Biles stood up and went about as if trying it.

Her expression looked stern as she took the floor. Biles did, however, begin with the Biles II, a triple-twisting, double somersault. It's quite challenging and requires a lot from every portion of her leg.

Advertisement

She went a few steps out of bounds on the landing, which was not unusual. She accomplished the same at previous meets this summer. The only visible alteration in her routine was that she performed a stag jump after the Biles I.

Nonetheless, Biles appeared melancholy as she ended the show. She moved cautiously off the mat and sat on the stairs at the podium's edge. Cecile Landi, one of her coaches, approached her and asked whether she was all right, and Biles nodded.

She remained sitting there until Laurent Landi, Cecile Landi's husband and Biles' other coach, approached her. He wrapped his arm around her, and she nodded, whispering in her ear. Biles finally got up and joined her colleagues.

Biles saw her parents as the Americans proceeded on to vault, their next event, and she smiled and laughed again. After landing one practice vault, she waved to colleagues before humorously crawling partway down the runway.

Advertisement

Then she stood up and jumped on her right leg. "I'm going to need a wheelchair," she added, according to the Peacock broadcast, seeming to make light of her apparent ankle ailment.

Simone Biles made an excellent comeback

After her experience at the Tokyo Games, the fact that Biles' ability to compete is being called into doubt is disheartening. Biles withdrew after one event in the team final due to a bout of "the twisties," which led her to lose track of her position in the air. Biles withdrew from the all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise finals because she did not want to put her physical safety in danger.

She returned for the balance beam final and won a bronze medal with a modified routine. But Biles came home, wondering if she'd ever be able to practice gymnastics again and if she could trust herself. Or her gymnastics.

Advertisement

However, she has worked through therapy and established limits to lessen the anxiety that led to the twisties. She has improved dramatically since her return last year. She came to Paris hoping for atonement, and as long as she can participate, she will undoubtedly win numerous more gold medals.

Also Read: Real Reason Why Simone Biles Skipped Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Revealed