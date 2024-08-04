Is Simone Biles Pregnant? Exploring Retirement and Expecting Baby Rumors About Gymnastics Queen

As speculations emerge that Simone Biles may be pregnant, we look at everything we know about the 2024 Olympic Games star as the 27-year-old continues to dominate gymnastics in Paris, France.

With three more gold medals under her belt and indications of retirement, many fans wonder if Biles is expecting her first child with her fiancé when they marry in 2023.

She and Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety for the Chicago Bears, have confessed that they want to have children and are looking for two or three, so is it time for them to start their new family?

Currently, there is no evidence that she is pregnant. Biles is having a tour de force in the City of Love at the 2024 Olympic Games, winning gold in the team final, vault, and all-around.

Furthermore, Owens was just moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Chicago Bears in the NFL, so he will be adjusting to a new training camp, venue, and city to reside in while pursuing his ambition of being a Super Bowl winner.

These speculations of a baby Biles on the way appear to have begun on Twitter and Facebook, where else do erroneous celebrity rumors originate these days? But remember, until you hear it directly from Biles or her staff, we may take such social media "scoops" with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

Now, it would be incredible if she competed while pregnant. It wouldn't be the first time an Olympian pulled off a heroic move—just look at Nada Hafez, the absolute boss of a fencer who just competed in the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

And if Biles ever decides to try for gold with a baby on board, you can guarantee the internet will break. But, let us not get ahead of ourselves! It's her decision, and we'll find out when she is ready.

While she did hint at retirement, it did not appear to be related to fantasies of parenthood and maternal love, but rather to the weariness she is experiencing while attempting to remain ahead of Rebeca Andrade at the age of 27 and 11 years into her senior career.

She recently mentioned that she would compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, so it appears that if she considers another four-year training cycle, she will not have time to raise a kid.

Advertisement

She will be 31 years old by then, so it appears that she will retire as a senior gymnastics professional and begin a new life as a mother.

Simone did admit to having a "baby Botox" on TikTok during the Olympics, telling her followers, "A funny story for you guys: So for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox. And I did not like it, so I haven't got it again."

Also Read: Is Simone Biles Really a Dwarf? All You Need to Know