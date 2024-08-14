Is Simone Biles Really Under Investigation by the Olympics Commission for Performance Enhancing Drugs? Exploring Viral Rumor

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, an unsettling rumor gained traction online. It falsely accused U.S. gymnast Simone Biles. The rumors say that the 11-time Olympic medalist and widely celebrated athlete is using performance-enhancing drugs.

The rumor also claimed that Biles was under investigation by an Olympic commission. This tied her to a supposed weight-loss product called Rapid Lean Keto and ACV Gummies. Despite the baselessness of these allegations, the rumor spread widely. This included Facebook ads. Biles was making headlines for her historic performances in Paris. There, she earned four new Olympic medals, including three golds and a silver.

Did the Olympic Commission really investigate Simone Biles?

Even as Biles was achieving these remarkable feats, the rumor persisted. They all cast a shadow over her accomplishments. The Associated Press highlighted Biles' incredible journey. She noted that she had defied expectations to compete at the Paris Olympics and would leave with not only more medals but also a sense of peace.

However, the false narrative about her alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs continued to circulate. It was fueled by a long-running scam that exploited the names of celebrities to promote dubious weight-loss products, particularly keto gummies.

The rumor was propagated through various online platforms. They included a misleading Facebook ad that appeared on August 12, 2024. This ad featured a photo of Biles, accompanied by a provocative and misleading caption. It says, “New Questions Swirl Around Gymnastics.”

The ad linked to a fake ESPN article hosted on a scam website called therightchoicetrc.com. This fraudulent article fabricated an entire story around Biles. It falsely claimed that she was being investigated for her use of Rapid Lean Keto and ACV Gummies.

The article suggested that her impressive athletic performance was somehow suspicious and linked to the use of this supplement. It cites her high metabolism and energy levels as evidence.

The fake article went even further by including made-up quotes attributed to Biles. In these fabricated statements, Biles supposedly defended her use of the product. She claimed it was a natural supplement that helped her boost energy and burn fat.

The article presented this as a benign explanation for her exceptional physical condition. However, the entire narrative was a complete fabrication. Biles never endorsed Rapid Lean Keto + ACV Gummies or any similar product, and the quotes attributed to her were entirely false.

These scams are notorious for exploiting the names and images of well-known public figures. It was primarily to lend credibility to their fraudulent products. Other celebrities who have been similarly targeted include Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Kaley Cuoco, Oprah Winfrey, and Kelly Clarkson.

In each case, the ads falsely claimed that these celebrities endorsed the products. This leads unsuspecting consumers to believe in the effectiveness of the supplements. The website linked in the fake ESPN article directed users to another scam page hosted on rapidleanbrands.com.

This page falsely claimed endorsements from major media outlets like CBS News, NBC, CNN, and Women’s Health. Not only that but also from personalities like Dr. Mehmet Oz. The site also misleadingly advertised free bottles of the product.

However, this lures consumers into a trap. In reality, those who made purchases found themselves charged exorbitant amounts through hidden monthly subscription fees. It often totals hundreds of dollars.

Not only Simone Billes but several people face the scam of this product

Further investigation into these scams revealed a complex web of deceit. The website associated with the email address care@buyrapidlean.com listed a fake location. This was nothing more than a mailbox inside a UPS store in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Victims of this scam faced significant hurdles when attempting to obtain refunds. The operators typically offered only partial refunds. It also made it difficult to cancel ongoing charges. In response to these predatory practices, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has urged victims to contact their credit card companies. Right after, dispute the charges and block further unauthorized transactions.

The FTC has been actively pursuing legal action against companies involved in such scams. On July 1, 2024, just weeks before the Biles-related scam ads began appearing, the FTC announced a significant legal action. It was against two groups of defendants who had defrauded consumers nationwide.

These defendants were accused of enrolling consumers in recurring payment plans without their consent. Especially using deceptive ads for free CBD and keto-related personal care products. The FTC's complaint was filed in a U.S. district court in central Florida. It was alleged that the defendants had stolen millions of dollars from consumers.

As for Simone Biles, she remains a shining example of athletic excellence, and, unfortunately, her name was exploited in such a deceitful manner. Let us know in the comments what you think about the whole scam revolving around Simone Biles.

