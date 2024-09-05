Is Sophie Cunningham Married? All About Mercury Star’s Partner

No, Sophie Cunningham is not married. As of 2024, the talented shooting guard for the Phoenix Mercury does not appear to be dating anyone publicly. While fans have been curious about her relationship status, Cunningham has kept her romantic life private.

Despite posting alluring and stylish outfits on Instagram, she has not shared any details about having a boyfriend or husband. The last known relationship she was in was with Jakob Neidig, a footballer and basketball player, as evidenced by a picture posted in May 2020 by Comingsoon.

However, since then, there have been no updates about their relationship, leading to speculation that they may have either parted ways or decided to keep their personal lives confidential.

Throughout 2024, Cunningham has maintained a reserved stance regarding her dating life. In interviews with various platforms like Visit Phoenix and Travis Hearn on YouTube, she has avoided questions about her romantic relationships, fueling the belief that she is most likely single at the moment.

Despite her rising popularity and stunning photos on social media, Cunningham has chosen not to disclose any details about her personal life, adding to the mystery surrounding her relationship status.

While Cunningham's Instagram showcases her in glamorous pregame attire and representing the Phoenix Mercury with pride, there have been no indications of a current romantic partner. With her focus on her basketball career and her lucrative contract with the Arizona team, earning around $150,000 per year, Cunningham appears dedicated to her professional endeavors.

As she heads towards potential free agency in 2025, her fans continue to wonder about her dating life, with the shooting guard keeping any potential relationships out of the public eye.

Although, it does not seem like she could stow away much of her fan’s attention. Sophie Cunningham recently made headlines before even hitting the basketball court, thanks to her controversial and attention-grabbing pregame outfit that went viral. The skimpy attire, which showcased tan lines acquired during the midseason break, sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and social media users alike.

While Cunningham's entrance may have stolen the spotlight, her on-court performance did not mirror the success during the same night. Despite her daring outfit choice, the star player struggled during the game, managing to score only 2 points with 5 rebounds on 1-for-5 shooting in a disappointing 84-70 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Liberty's dominant performance, led by standout players like Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, propelled them to a solid victory, with key contributions from players such as Sabrina Ionescu and Leonie Fiebich shaping the game's decisive moments.

