Is Stephen Curry Leaving Golden State Warriors? NBA's Top 3-Point Shooter's Suspicious Social Media Activity Raises Eyebrows

Stephen Curry, the star player for the Warriors, probably won't play for another NBA team. Nevertheless, a lot of people were wondering about the renowned shooter's future in the Bay Area after seeing his social media posts on Wednesday.

In his Instagram bio, Curry, for example, changed the words "Guard for the @Warriors" to "Olympic Gold Medalist." In addition, Curry replaced previous pictures of him wearing a Warriors uniform with pictures from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris for his X profile and header. Along with LeBron James, Curry posted a joint photo to Instagram with the caption, "Same Team... Winning Team."

With the achievement of the elusive Olympic gold medal, which was the only trophy missing from his cabinet before the Paris Games, Curry is beaming with pride. Many Warriors supporters, however, saw it as a hint that the shooter was hinting at a possible NBA partnership with "King" James. Today's world is characterized by overreaction, with celebrities' every social media post being scrutinized. Curry's social media activity will therefore be closely monitored, even if it has no real impact.

Curry's contract with the Warriors expires in 2025–2026. When the second-generation player hits free agency in 2026, he will be 38 years old. Curry has stated time and time again that he wants to retire with the Warriors, but some analysts have been conjuring up images of him and James playing together somewhere else.

For instance, Kendrick Perkins recently suggested Curry and James might pressure their teams to trade them if the Lakers and Warriors have a bad start to the 2024–2025 season. "We are discussing the two most dominant players in basketball. Perkins said on ESPN's "First Take" that "if they want to get somewhere, they can, no matter what points of their contracts they are in.

After making eight three-pointers in the United States' 98-87 victory over France, Stephen Curry solidified his reputation as one of the greatest basketball players in history and won his first Olympic gold medal. "He's the best shooter to ever live," Devin Booker told reporters after Curry's legendary performance.

Curry's reputation as the greatest shooter of all time has only grown in what may be his first and last Olympics. To win the gold medal game and to complete their comeback against Serbia in the semifinals, the Americans required all of his three-pointers. Even more amazing is that he had only made five three-pointers before the Warriors legend's 36-point performance against Serbia. He fell just short of Carmelo Anthony's all-time Olympic record for the most points scored in a game with 36 points.

