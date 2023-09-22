Is Steve Smith playing against India in 1st ODI at Mohali? Predicting Australia's playing XI

Australian star player, Steve Smith is back on the field after suffering from a major wrist injury. Steve has confirmed to be a part of the playing 11s for the first match of the India vs. Australia ODI series. The Australian cricketer was seen practising in the nets of Mohali Stadium, on Wednesday, September 20. Interacting with the media staff, Steve Smith made some interesting reveals, about the upcoming match in Mohali. Let's see what the right-handed batsmen told the media.

Steve Smith is back in the field and is a part of the India vs. Australia playing XI squad

Steve Smith was seen practicing in the nets on Wednesday, September 20, for almost two hours. The right-handed batsman interacted with the media, and as per cricket.com.au, stated that he was almost ‘cooked’ in the city of Mohali. Despite that, he said he was ready for the ODI series against India. Steve Smith, who injured his left wrist tendon during the 2nd Ashes Test at the Lord's, missed the South Africa tour, which raised concerns about whether he'll be able to play against India.

Interacting with the media, Steve Smith said "I did lots of running, I was still able to do that when I had the brace on. I got the brace off, not much changed, had a little injection and feel a million bucks now." The right-hand batsman took the required medication and made himself fit for the ODI series. In this context, he said, "A few days after my needle I started to feel good. I was just wary with some catching stuff, landing, then I was taking it easy. But it feels good and I'm ready to go." It will be fun to watch Steve bat on the Indian pitch, after a long time now.

India vs Australia ODI - Predicted Playing 11s for Australia

Here's the predicted playing 11 for the Australia team for the first match in the India vs Australia series:

Pat Cummins (C)

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Short, Cameron Green,

Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

With the absence of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma, the impact players of the Indian team, Steve Smith might pull a great performance in this ODI series. However, India has got some impact bowlers as well, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shardul Thakur, and how can we forget ‘Mohd? Siraj', the star player of the Asia Cup finals. So overall, it will be a great experience to watch the two top teams compete for the Champion's title in this ODI series. Who do you think is going to win?