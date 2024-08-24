Is Stipe Miocic Really Injured and Out of Jon Jones Fight? Exploring Viral Rumor

For all the Tom Aspinall fans out there, the news of Stipe Miocic getting injured was a reason to rejoice. Unfortunately, as it turns out, the news is fake, and Miocic is on his way to take on Jon Jones for the undisputed title. The rumors started when Tom Aspinall mentioned that 42-year-old Stipe Miocic had picked up an injury. Elaborating the scenario further, the UFC interim heavyweight champion stated that he would be ready to fight on the card if any one of the two fighters were unavailable.

Now, with the latest reaction from Stipe Miocic debunking the claims as ‘fake news’, Aspinall will have to wait again. As a matter of fact, Aspinall is well known for his mischievous traits when spreading rumors. Prior to his matchup with Curtis Blaydes, Tom constantly spoke about getting up before the sunrise and dipping his knuckles in gasoline to harden them. Although there is no confirmation whether Aspinall spread the rumor deliberately, it is certain that the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight is on.

The fight between the two, in fact, was scheduled to take place earlier. But with Jones pulling out due to a torn pec, things went downhill from there on. With Miocic having last fought way back in 2021, the match has lost its luster significantly. Another interesting aspect of the match is that both the fighters are expected to be retiring right after the bout. Such a dynamic has posed significant doubts on what will be the future of the heavyweight title once these two men hang up their gloves.

An easy fix would have been a matchup with the interim champion, Tom Aspinall. Surprisingly, both Jones and Dana White have refrained from entertaining the idea. While Jones remained silent on the matter, the UFC head honcho opined that Stipe Miocic deserved the match more than Aspinall. When asked about the potential in Tom Aspinall to become a future UFC legend, White seemed skeptical.

While White did praise Aspinall for putting up a dominant show against Curtis Blaydes, he provided his analysis that would help the English fighter establish his legacy in the UFC. White stated that Aspinall must continue to dominate his opponents in the manner that he has been doing on a consistent basis. Giving the example of Jones, White said that ‘Bones’ might have been involved in several unwanted matters outside the octagon, but his dominance inside the ring remained unquestioned.

