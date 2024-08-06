Is Suni Lee Adopted? All About Gymnastics Star’s Parents Who Pushed Her to Win After Father’s Life-Threatening Injury

Suni Lee has impressed her fans with her latest participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, while also winning three medals at the French capital. The 21-year-old gymnast is the first Hmong-American Olympian and is liked by her fans for her exceptional talent on the floor.

However, Lee’s success wouldn’t have been possible without her parents who helped and motivated her in every walk of life. Lately, fans alike have been curious to know more about her parents and whether she was adopted while she was a kid. Let’s uncover the same for you.

All about Suni Lee's Parents Yeev Thoj and John Lee

Born on March 09, 2003, Suni Lee is the daughter of Yeev Thoj, who along with her longtime partner, John Lee raised her. The gymnast met John when she was two years old. She eventually adopted John Lee’s surname and was introduced to the sport by John after he built her a balance beam in their backyard when she was six.

The couple then registered her for gymnastics classes at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, Minnesota. Under the guidance of coach Punnarith Koy, she won the all-around at a state meet, at the age of seven.

Growing up, she moved up the competition levels and was named to the U.S. junior national team in 2017. However, in 2019, Lee experienced a heartbreaking moment when her adoptive father fell from a ladder, resulting in paralysis from the chest down.

This led the American gymnast to reconsider participating in the nationals. However, her father encouraged her to go, and she later considered it the best decision, as it significantly benefited her career.

Suni Lee told The New York Times; “I thought he was going to pass away when he was in the hospital, so I didn’t want to go to nationals and compete. But he told me to go, that he really wanted me to go. So I did. Now I realize that if he didn’t push me like that, I wouldn’t be in the spot I am right now with the Olympics so close.”

It is important to note that throughout these times, Lee has remained consistent with her sport, even keeping herself mentally prepared for her games .

Suni Lee's Siblings

Suni Lee has in total five siblings. She frequently shares pictures with them and has credited them, along with her parents, for her career success.

Lee has two older siblings, named brother Jonah Lee and sister Shyenne Lee, who is just 12 days older than her. According to ESPN, as they grow up, some fans mistakenly believe that Shyenne and Suni Lee are twins. Besides, her younger siblings are Evionn, Lucky, and Noah.

Suni Lee’s Olympic success

Suni Lee made her debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she performed her best to clinch three medals during the quadrennial event. She won one Gold medal in All Around, becoming the first Asian American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

Moreover, she secured a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze model in the Uneven Bar event.

Now, while she is in Paris currently, she has added more medals to her name. The young gymnast earned a gold medal in the team event and two bronze medals in the All Around and the Uneven Bars event respectively.

Lee’s parents and two siblings Shyenne and Evionn were also present at the ongoing Olympic Games to cheer for the gymnast. Truly, family support is essentially important for an athlete to succeed in life, in addition to their respective skills.

