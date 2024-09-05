Is Taylor Swift Attending Chiefs’ Game Tonight to Cheer for Beau Travis Kelce at NFL Season Opener? Insider Reveals

Taylor Swift will attend the Ravens vs Chiefs game tonight. Dianna Russini from The Athletic confirmed that Swift will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' game, which starts at 7:20 PM CDT/8:20 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

As the 2024 NFL season begins on Sept. 5 , attention will again focus on the Kansas City Chiefs and whether Swift will continue showing up to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the team’s tight end.

While the Chiefs aim for their third straight Super Bowl victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are curious not only about the game but also about Taylor Swift’s appearance and where she’ll be seated in the crowd.

Travis Kelce spent the summer celebrating his latest Super Bowl win by attending several of Swift’s concerts in places like London and Dublin. It makes sense that she would show up for the Chiefs’ season opener, and maybe even to see if any plays she suggested will be used during the game.

Taylor Swift made a strong impact at Chiefs games last season, first attending when the team played the Chicago Bears in September 2023. The Grammy winner appeared at 13 games throughout the season, and her influence on the Chiefs was profound, inspiring new fans to support the team.

Her presence at NFL games has greatly boosted the league's popularity, especially among younger and female audiences. Taylor Swift’s frequent attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games led to a significant rise in both viewership and merchandise sales. After her first game, sales of Travis Kelce's jersey skyrocketed by nearly 400%, and NFL viewership among teenage girls grew by 53%.

This surge, known as the "Taylor Swift effect," has brought considerable financial benefits to the NFL, adding an estimated $331.5 million in brand value. The league saw a 20% increase in sponsorships and a 15% rise in overall sponsorship revenue, reaching $2.35 billion.

Swift's influence has not only increased viewership but has also attracted new demographics to the sport, helping the NFL connect with a broader audience. By aligning with Swift’s stardom, the NFL has successfully merged sports with celebrity culture, significantly raising its profile.